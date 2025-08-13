Matt ‘Fletch’ Fletcher Joins Electric Theatre Collective as VFX Supervisor

​Electric Theatre Collective has welcomed Matt ‘Fletch’ Fletcher to its creative team as VFX supervisor. Based at Electric’s London studio, Matt will be supervising, leading and jumping into the action across Electric’s diverse range of CG projects.

With over 14 years at renowned VFX studio Glassworks, Matt brings extensive experience across advertising and TV. Not forgetting some of the more ‘niche’ outputs: art installations, interactive experiences, and even medical software development assets. Starting out as a runner, he rose through the ranks at pace, being promoted to CG lead and eventually head of CG - a role he’s held for the past six years.

Along the way, Matt has crafted creatively ambitious projects for the likes of Amazon, Nike, adidas, Toyota and Lexus to name a few. Collaborating with Mackenzie Sheppard on Fatal Fury’s recent iconic promo marks a particular career highlight, as does obtaining several TV credits for Netflix (Black Mirror, Kaos) and Prime Video UK (The Rig).

Joining Electric is a homecoming of sorts for Matt, who is reunited with several former colleagues. “It’s really great to be working with them again," he said. “I love collaboration, so being part of a wider team and solving technical challenges to make beautiful work is such a rewarding place to be.”

Joint head of CG Greg McKneally added, “Matt is exactly the kind of hire that makes Electric the place it is. He’s exceptionally talented, has a wealth of experience on complex CG projects and a brilliantly positive approach to problem solving.” Ed Shires, fellow head of CG concluded, “On top of that, he’s a genuinely passionate guy. I know he’ll be loved by our clients and CG team alike and we’re excited to welcome him to our team.”

Q> Oasis mania has descended upon London. Pick a song. Pick a Gallagher.

Matt> I get that they’re iconic… But I’m afraid I’m not really an Oasis fan. Don’t shoot me!

Q> OK OK. They’re not for everyone. Who IS the best act you’ve seen live?

Matt> I had the privilege of getting tickets for Blink 182’s One Last time tour at the end of 2023. ‘Crappy Punk Rock’, as their slogan states, but the nostalgia was real. More recently I was at a Black Pumas’ gig which was pretty top notch.

Q> What’s one piece of work you wish you'd worked on, but didn’t?

Matt> There was a Kia ad at Glassworks a few years ago, where the car was put through a series of ‘tests’ to demonstrate its features. Given we had more or less carte blanche, from a CG perspective, it looked like a dream sandbox – loads of FX opportunities to creatively explore and the end result was great.

Q> If you were a brand, what would your motto be?

Matt> Hmm, that’s a good one. There are a few contenders.

‘Try everything once.’

‘No regrets. Just experiments.’

‘Try it. Break it. Build something better.’

‘One try closer to something great.’

‘You don’t know until you do.’

Q> Best thing about East London. Go.

Matt> It’s quite new to me to be honest. I've not really spent much time at all in the area. Sure, I’ve been for nights out and stuff. But who remembers those in great detail?! So far, I’m loving the energy – it feels creative, vibrant, and has a cool relaxed vibe.

Q> What’s your most exciting plan over the next 12 months?

Matt> Now that my daughter’s becoming more independent, I’m finally getting time for some of my own goals — like finishing up our attic renovation (which will give me some practice at my newly acquired hobby, woodworking), getting back to the gym and finding time for a bit of cycling. The big family highlight will be her first ski trip this year, which I’m sure will be both exciting and unpredictable!

Q> Why Electric?

Matt> It’s the place to be. Great work, great people – what more could you want from a workplace?

