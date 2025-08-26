Marni Luftspring on Leadership That Feels Like Home

Born and raised in Toronto, Marni Luftspring is a respected leader in the advertising and production industry with over two decades of experience. Her journey began at Radke Films as a receptionist at the age of 22, where she quickly climbed the ranks and cultivated a passion for creating meaningful, smart, and well-crafted ads. This drive led her to work at several prestigious production houses, including Navigator Films, Imported Artists, Industry Films, and Spy Films, where she honed her skills and deepened her understanding of the Industry.

In 2020, at the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, Marni took a bold step in founding her own production company, Feels Like Home. This decision was driven by her desire to take control of her career and cultivate a collaborative, supportive culture. The company’s name reflects Marni's vision of creating a welcoming space where clients and collaborators genuinely feel at ease, whether they are local or international.

Marni's philosophy is simple yet powerful: ‘Work hard, have fun, and make good ads.’ By staying true to these principles, she has built a boutique production company that values hands-on collaboration, carefully curating a roster of directors with diverse styles and genres. Her emphasis on maintaining a small, tight-knit team allows her to focus on fewer projects, ensuring higher levels of creativity and good energy.

Marni recently sat down with LBB to discuss early lessons in leadership and why true leadership is grounded in empathy and integrity…





LBB> What was your first experience of leadership?

Marni> If we go way back, it was probably as a camp counsellor.





LBB> How did you figure out what kind of leader you wanted to be – or what kind of leader you didn’t want to be?

Marni> Observing others was incredibly helpful. I always paid attention to how leaders made me feel. A good leader should be able to offer critique and drive change, but also uplift people and make them feel good about the process of improvement.





LBB> What experience or moment gave you your biggest lesson in leadership?

Marni> One of my biggest lessons came as an executive producer on a job that ran into issues on set. Navigating those challenges meant helping the situation improve while also lifting people up and bridging the communication gaps between agency, client, and production.





LBB> Did you know you always wanted to take on a leadership role? If so how did you work towards it and if not, when did you start realising that you had it in you?

Marni> I didn’t always know, it just happened naturally. One of my superpowers is reading people and trusting my intuition. Leadership has always felt instinctive to me.







LBB> When it comes to 'leadership' as a skill, how much do you think is a natural part of personality, how much can be taught and learned?

Marni> I believe great leaders are fair, caring, and encouraging. Those qualities can be innate but also nurtured. Leading with ego rarely earns respect or results. True leadership is grounded in empathy, integrity and those can absolutely be developed.





LBB> What are the aspects of leadership that you find most personally challenging? And how do you work through them?

Marni> Letting someone go is always the hardest part. As an owner, you have to make those tough calls sometimes. I try to offer other options or highlight someone’s strengths so that no one leaves feeling hopeless.





LBB> Have you ever felt like you've failed whilst in charge? How did you address the issue, and what did you learn from it?

Marni> I haven’t felt like I’ve failed, but I’ve been disappointed by outcomes beyond my control. In those moments, I’ve still taken responsibility even when someone else let me down. I’ve learned from the lesson, kept going and tried to spot similar patterns before they repeat again.





LBB> In terms of leadership and openness, what’s your approach there? Do you think it’s important to be as transparent as possible in the service of being authentic? Or is there a value in being careful and considered?

Marni> I believe authenticity is essential, but so is emotional intelligence. You can be open and transparent while still being thoughtful in how and when you communicate. It’s all about creating trust without oversharing or overwhelming.





LBB> As you developed your leadership skills did you have a mentor, if so who were/are they and what have you learned?

Marni> I’ve been lucky to have a few great mentors. My career started with Edie Weiss at Radke Films – she came from a sales background, like me, and I learned so much just by watching her. I still call her when I need advice. One of my favourite memories of her was how she always stopped whatever she was doing to take a call from her kids. That balance really stayed with me as I became a parent. She also led her team with such positivity. Thank you, Edie.





LBB> And on the flip side, do you mentor any aspiring leaders and how do you approach that relationship?

Marni> I do, and I always try to help as many people as I can, sometimes to a fault! Over the years I’ve supported students with internships, helped receptionists grow into salespeople, and contributed to many directors’ and photographers’ careers. I’m proud to have made a difference and inspired others to grow and give back.





LBB> In continually changing market circumstances, how do you cope with the responsibility of leading a team through difficult waters?

Marni> I stay positive. This industry can be challenging and unpredictable, and you don’t always know why a job is lost. I have a rule: I give myself 48 hours to grieve a loss, then I reset. Sometimes that means staying home to regroup. Energy is everything, and leaders set the tone, so I try not to bring bad energy to work.





LBB> As a leader, what are some of how you’ve prioritised diversity and inclusion within your workforce?

Marni> We’re intentional about creating a diverse environment. I make sure we have a strong representation of BIPOC talent in the office and on set, and our producers are thoughtful and proactive when it comes to inclusive hiring practices.





LBB> How important is your company culture to the success of your business?

Marni> It’s the most important part of what we do. When I launched during covid, choosing the name Feels Like Home was deliberate. I wanted people to feel that warmth and connection right away. I worked with creative director Christian Yu to create a nostalgic and comforting visual identity that supports that feeling. It’s what the company stands for.





LBB> And how have you managed to keep it alive with increases in remote and hybrid working patterns?

Marni> Every year brings its own highs and lows. What keeps the culture alive is surrounding yourself with good people, staying committed, and continuously building strong relationships, locally and globally.





LBB> What are the most useful resources you’ve found to help you along your leadership journey?

Marni> I love TED Talks and conversations with other business owners, many of whom have become friends. After 30 years in the industry, I’ve built some incredible relationships. The truth is, no matter how long you’ve been doing this, every job teaches you something new. And that’s what keeps it exciting.