Manchester United and adidas Unveil 25/26 Kits with Soundtrack by YOUTH MODE

14/08/2025
From Old Trafford-inspired detailing to a modern lavender away and a bold throwback third, adidas launches the Red Devils’ new season kits with bespoke music and sound design by YOUTH MODE.

With the new Premier League season kicking off soon, Manchester United and adidashave been revealing the team's kits for the forthcoming season.

The new 25/26 Manchester United home kit sees adidas take inspiration from the club's iconic Old Trafford, with detailing on the sleeves mimicking the famous architecture of the ground. For the away effort, adidas has produced a laid-back white and lavender shirt with a minimalist Red Devil crest to give the shirt a simple, refined, and sophisticated feel. Completing the set, the bold third kit draws inspiration from the iconic black and yellow away kit from 1993-1995.

YOUTH MODE continued their ongoing partnership with Manchester United and adidas, providing a bespoke composition and sound design for the kit launch soundtrack.

