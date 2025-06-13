senckađ
MCN Named on Fast Company’s Annual ‘Brands That Matter’ List 2025

13/06/2025
MCN, noted for ‘leading growth with heart and vision’, is the only holding company to be awarded

Above: Ghassan Harfouche

Middle East Communications Network (MCN) has been recognised by Fast Company on its annual ‘Brands That Matter’ list. The award honours brands that lead with purpose and create tangible value, not just for business, but for the broader ecosystem they operate in. MCN won the ‘Family of Brands’ category, awarded alongside reputable brands.

Fast Company recognises how ‘MCN has made purpose a core part of its strategy, combining creativity, technology, and sustainability to drive business growth and social impact. Over the past three years, it has developed forward-looking tools like Interact, an AI platform that merges media, commerce, and creative services.’

‘In 2024, MCN relaunched its Talent Academy, introduced its sustainability plan to cut travel emissions and set clear standards against greenwashing, launched Blueprint, a client briefing series, and strengthened its ties with communities through partnerships with schools and NGOs.’

Ghassan Harfouche – group CEO, MCN MENAT and president McCann Worldgroup – APAC said, “At MCN, we lead with bravery, inclusivity and generosity and a collaborative vision to help our clients build enduring brands. This recognition reinforces the amazing talent we have and our group of agencies that help brands grow with intention, innovate with relevance, and connect meaningfully with their audiences.”

This latest recognition builds on MCN’s continued momentum. In 2024, the network was also named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company in Advertising, PR & Branding, and Most Innovative Workplace - a testament to its commitment to redefining how agencies operate, innovate, and lead in today’s evolving landscape.

