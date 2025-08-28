M+C Saatchi North America Names Chris Turney as First Chief Strategy Officer

​M+C Saatchi North America has named Chris Turney as chief strategy officer, a newly created role designed to accelerate the agency group's integrated approach across all specialisms in the North American market.



Chris, who brings more than 20 years of marketing experience, will work at the regional level to help further integrate the agency's consulting, creative advertising, sport and entertainment, and performance media capabilities. In her new role, she will serve as a strategic partner to clients, providing a unified front door to solve business challenges through M+C Saatchi's full range of capabilities. She will report to M+C Saatchi North America CEO Nadja Bellan-White.



“Chris is an absolutely critical part of this team, and in my mind, the missing link," Nadja said. "She is going to be my partner in every way, in helping to scale and grow M+C North America. She will be front and centre, not just in terms of new business, but being my strategic partner in how we redefine the role that is vital to agencies and clients globally."



“I’m joining M+C Saatchi because I really believe in cultural power – it's how brands exist, and it's their superpower," said Chris. "M+C Saatchi North America is the only group that really combines all their practices in a way where they can actually work together and not compete with each other. I don't think culture lives in silos, so clients shouldn't have to work that way either. In the ideal state, clients don't even need to think about how they can access a capability – it's more about how M+C Saatchi can solve their problem, and then we act to solve it through creativity."



Prior to joining M+C Saatchi, Chris served as head of strategy at JOAN Creative, where she led strategic initiatives for clients including Keds, Fitbit, General Mills, and Virgin Hotels. She notably spearheaded the strategic rebrand and launch campaign for S&P Global and the strategic repositioning for fast casual brand Sheetz. At JOAN, she also established the communications strategy discipline, led the media integration practice, and oversaw new business and marketing operations.



Throughout her career, Chris has worked with major brands including Audi, Sephora, Sony, Cricket Wireless, iShares, and Bank of America. Her early career included roles as an account executive at BBDO and McKinney, before becoming a senior strategist at Venables Bell & Partners and strategy director at ARGONAUT.



Based in M+C Saatchi's New York office, Chris will work alongside the North American leadership team to scale and grow the agency's integrated offerings.

