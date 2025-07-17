senckađ
M&M’S Makes a Bold Splash in China with Playful, AI-Powered Douyin Campaign

17/07/2025
7
Share
With a vibrant mix of AI creativity and cultural insight, M&M’S brings its iconic characters to life making shared moments more playful than ever

Who says candy is just for snacking? BBDO China partnered with M&M’S to make fun the new flavour, launching the brand’s global platform 'It’s More Fun Together' in China. Just within 10 days, the campaign exploded on Douyin—racking up 310 million impressions, over 90,000 AI sticker posts, and massive engagement. Proof that fun, when shared, multiplies.

Tapping into China’s growing 'partner culture,' the campaign explores how young consumers crave shared, joyful experiences—from food and travel to digital life. M&M’S shows up as the ultimate fun companion, adding flavour to every moment.

The centrepiece? A playful photo filter that transforms everyday moments into bold, candy-coated adventures—led by the iconic M&M’S characters.

But BBDO China didn’t stop at storytelling. They brought the vibe to life: developing the first-ever Douyin AI filter: bold, bright, and buddy-ready—this playful OOTD filter lets users dress up with M&M’S characters, fuelling a wave of user-generated content and creative expression.

Smart, fun, and made to connect—this is M&M’S reimagined for the next generation of fans in China.

