Lucky Luciano's Location Spotlight: Autumn in Poland

With an ethos of ‘every detail matters’, award-winning production company Lucky Luciano knows exactly how to craft compelling content for a global collection of clients. With their ongoing location spotlight series, the team is sharing valuable insights and advice on how to make the most of shooting across Poland.

Having showcased the beauty of Poland in Spring, the team are now looking ahead to all the possibilities of shooting across the country in Autumn.





We still have a few weeks of sunshine, but as the days inevitably grow shorter it’s time for our Autumn inspirations.

Crops ripening in the fields, red apples, golden leaves and gorgeous low light is what makes this upcoming season the most magical one.





The forests and parks explode with colour. Cities with their red vines are getting mysterious vibes intriguing the observer without fail. Mountains and lakes gain depth and contrasts and the sea froths with crashing waves.

If you’re looking for a bit of magic for your upcoming project, try Poland. No better place for it.





All that in a close vicinity to our multiple cutting edge soundstages and LED virtual studios that make combining locations and set builds a breeze.



