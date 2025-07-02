Lowe Lintas Appoints Anurag Prasad as Head of Gurgaon Office

Left Anurag Prasad,chief strategy officer and head of Gurgaon office; right Subramanyeswar S (Subbu), group CEO – India and CSO – APAC, MullenLowe Global

​Lowe Lintas has announced the appointment of Anurag Prasad, chief strategy officer, as also the new head of the agency’s Gurgaon office. Anurag takes over from Naveen Gaur, who will be moving on to pursue new entrepreneurial opportunities after being there with the agency for 15 years.

Anurag Prasad has been with Lowe Lintas for over twenty years and has accumulated a wealth of knowledge over his two-and-a-half-decade career span, ensuring an output befitting the agency’s reputation and a work ethic that is hard to replicate. As one of the best brand strategists in the industry, he believes in small details defining the bigger picture and not losing sight of either. Anurag describes himself as roll-up-your-sleeves-and-dive-straight-in planner.

He has been the spearheading strategy for several marquee businesses, notably Maruti Suzuki, Google, Havells among others, for well over a decade. Across these partnerships, his ability to integrate deep consumer insights with brand imperatives has made a lasting impact on the business outcomes.

Anurag is an ardent practitioner of marketing effectiveness and a firm believer that communication and brand must ultimately drive business growth. His views and work in brand-building effectiveness have won numerous awards for the agency and placed him on the Effie Awards jury, among other accolades.

He is also a strong evangelist of the agency’s proprietary cultural study – State of States – and has championed its integration into brand strategies to ensure that they succeed in the many Indias that make up this complex market.

Speaking on the appointment, Subramanyeswar S (Subbu), group CEO – India and CSO – APAC, MullenLowe Global, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to appoint Anurag Prasad as the head of our Lowe Lintas – North operations. It is a role that is as critical as it is deserving. Anurag’s strategic brilliance has already been a guiding light for our agency, and now, with this expanded mandate, we’re placing one of our most trusted and forward-thinking leaders at the helm of an operation that is vital to our ambitions. His dual lens – both operationally rigorous and strategically inspired, will ensure that we not only meet the demands of today but also shape the opportunities of tomorrow for our clients, brands, and us. This is a moment of real momentum, and I can think of no one better than Anurag to lead it.

As we mark this transition, I want to express our deepest gratitude to Naveen Gaur, who has led Lowe Lintas – North with integrity, dedication, and heart for the past 15 years. He has left a meaningful and lasting imprint on all of us who had the pleasure of working alongside him. We wish him only the very best in whatever comes next.”

Commenting on his new role, Anurag Prasad shared, “I walked into Lowe Lintas, 21 yrs ago and immediately had the privilege to be nurtured by its numerous greats and inspired every day by its infinite talent. And therefore, this is an enormous privilege. Lintas has often ushered the future, for its brands and even the industry. And Lowe Lintas of today is transforming into what agencies of tomorrow should be. To participate and contribute to this evolution is possibly going to be my most exciting time at Lowe Lintas.”

This move signals Lowe Lintas’ continued commitment to nurturing leadership from within and building a future-ready organisation that stays ahead of the curve.

