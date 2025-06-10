Lipton Hard Iced Tea Unites Generations to Keep the Party Going

In an age of generational side eye, Lipton Hard Iced Tea is cracking open a cold one and calling a truce.



To celebrate National Iced Tea Day (June 10th), the brand is launching 'Don’t Retire the Party' - a bold, flavour-forward integrated campaign that unites Boomers and Millennials in the name of one shared passion: partying, ideally with a cold hard tea in hand.



At the heart of the campaign is a high-energy LA bash hosted by the viral 55+ influencer collective Retirement House - AKA the O.G.s of going out - alongside millennial content creator Cruz Corral. With hard tea flowing, DJ sets spinning, and a boomer proudly photo bombing every group pic, the event serves as the campaign’s social centrepiece, anchoring a broader social and digital rollout that invites people to tag a boomer or millennial for a chance to win a trip to legendary retirement destination: Palm Springs.

The creative leans into a key cultural tension: Millennials may think they invented partying, but Boomers were doing it first - and arguably harder. No Instagram. No evidence. Just dive bars, disco balls, and vibes that didn’t need validation through likes or views. 'Don’t Retire the Party' repositions Lipton Hard Iced Tea as the cross-generational crowd pleaser with unapologetically bold flavour.

The campaign was developed by international creative agency Founders, known for turning cultural insights into irreverent brand moments.

“This was the perfect opportunity to fuse nostalgia with new energy, and show that partying has no age limit,” said Founders CCO Checha Agost Carreño.



“This campaign is part of Lipton Hard Iced Tea’s larger mission to disrupt the category by injecting more flavour, both literal and cultural, into the hard tea space,” said Founders creative directors Katie Reid and Kristin Mizushima.



With digital content drops, influencer collaborations, and a rallying cry that doubles as a warning to anyone who might (literally) sleep on the dance floor - Don’t Retire the Party - Lipton Hard Iced Tea is raising a can to the moments that bring us together.

“Some things are truly timeless - like bold flavours, good company, and a party done right,” said Lisa Texido, brand director for Lipton Hard Iced Tea. “This campaign is a celebration of the universal appeal of tea, reimagined for today’s social and cultural climate. We're bringing the party - and the generations - together.”

