Let the Mess Breathe: Why Great Experiential Work Lives Between Chaos and Control

21/05/2025
Jack Morton UK's SVP, executive creative director, Adrian Taylor, on how great experiential design is born from the managed tension between creativity and control, and how embracing both leads to work that is not only well-executed, but emotionally resonant and human

The best experiential work isn’t just beautifully executed, it’s beautifully messy.

At its heart lies a constant tension between chaos and control. Between the pragmatic and the poetic, between logistics and lightning bolts of creativity. And it’s in that tension, which must be managed and not muzzled, that unforgettable experiences are born.

Let the Chaos In

Creative ideas don’t show up on command. They crawl in, awkward, half-formed, and often unwanted. They can arrive at the wrong time, in the wrong format, and can feel uncomfortable - this is the part no one puts in pitch decks: the doubt, the spirals, the “this is shit… but maybe?” moments. But that’s where the magic often lives.

What does this mean in practice?

  • Give ideas space to breathe. Every project needs moments of creative discomfort.
  • Protect unscheduled thinking time. Structure without suffocation.
  • Embrace the mess, early on. Judgment kills momentum too soon.

Great creative needs oxygen. Make room for the ideas that don’t quite fit yet; they often turn out to be the ones that define the work.

Build the Container

Without control, chaos is just noise. That’s why the best experiential teams don’t eliminate chaos, they contain it. They obsess over planning so the unexpected has space to shine. Spatial flow, brand consistency, contingency plans - all of it matters - not to kill creativity, but to elevate it.

Think about it this way:

  • Create frameworks, not fences.
  • Plan for the variables you can’t control, so that when they inevitably happen, you’re ready.
  • Make room for spontaneity without compromising structure.

Creativity thrives inside containers. The tighter the logistics, the looser the magic can feel.

Meet in the Middle

To do this well, everyone must meet in the middle. Creatives thrive when they understand the structure that supports their ideas. Production teams elevate the work when they give space for the creative to evolve, it’s not a handoff, it’s a handshake. Too much control too soon can shut a good idea down, too little control, and the whole thing unravels - the magic happens in the balance.

Build that partnership by:

  • Looping production in early to co-develop solutions - not just execute them.
  • Sharing constraints openly so creativity can respond with purpose.
  • Staying fluid longer, so ideas have room to shift and grow.

This work demands duality. It’s art and engineering, it’s scripting and improvising, it’s precision and unpredictability, working in tandem.

Design for Humanity

Great teams design for humanity. And real human moments? They’re unpredictable, emotional, often off-script. That’s where connection happens, and connection is the whole point.

Don’t just aim for smooth - aim for real.

  • Let guests feel something they didn’t expect.
  • Make room for surprise and serendipity.
  • Understand that polish doesn’t always mean perfect - it means intentional.

Let the Mess Breathe

So yes, welcome the chaos, let the mess breathe. But make sure you’ve built the right structure to hold it. That’s the real work - that’s where extraordinary lives.

