Lemonade and Future Crea+ives Present Secret Sauce: AI and Chill

After a quietly impactful debut earlier this year, Secret Sauce returns this September with a fresh perspective on one of the industry’s most talked-about forces: artificial intelligence.

Rather than dwelling on big-picture theory or sci-fi futures, AI & Chill will focus on the here-and-now - exploring how creatives are already bending AI to their will, and what’s actually being made when craft meets code. Expect a fireside-style conversation that’s candid, unvarnished, and full of practical insights.

Hosted by filmmaker and VFX artist Anthony Rubinstein, the evening will feature four pioneering voices who are actively using AI across production, post, and creative development. Together, they’ll lift the lid on the workflows, surprises, and experiments shaping their output.

See more from the previous Secret Sauce event.

For producers, directors, and makers, this is a rare opportunity to cut through the noise and see how AI is already influencing process at every stage - from concept and pitch decks, to asset generation, edit experimentation, and delivery. Attendees will leave with a clearer sense of what’s hype, what’s helpful, and what might just unlock their next big idea.

“There’s so much noise around AI right now - but what I find exciting is seeing how people are actually using it on the ground,” says host Anthony Rubinstein. “This isn’t about replacing creativity, it’s about finding new tools that make the craft sharper, faster, or even stranger in the best way possible.”

Future Crea+ives are headline sponsors of AI & Chill. Managing director, Common People and Future Crea+ives Tony Roberts commented, “We’re passionate about giving talent the space and tools to push creative boundaries. My business partner Ramy lives and breathes that philosophy, and his enthusiasm for AI as a tool - not a threat - is contagious. We’re thrilled to support an event that shows the industry just how powerful and playful these new technologies can be when put in the right hands.”

​Corin West, Lemonade MD, adds, “Think of this as a bit of a cheat sheet for producers and creatives who are being bombarded by questions about how to use AI in their campaigns.”

Guest speakers include:

🎬 Chris Boyle (Private Island)

🎬 Katharina Gellein Viken (Metrotone Media)

🎬 Ramy Dance + Darri Thorsteinsson (Future Crea+ives)

🎬 Dan Andrew (COVERT)

Expect no fluff, just real talk, real tools, and real impact. This is about befriending AI, exploring its awkward power, and asking what the future of creativity really looks like when AI joins the team.

All is Joy Studios, 75 Dean St, Soho, London W1D 3PU

Doors open: 6:30 PM

Event starts: 7:00 PM

Stick around after for a drink and a chat - the bar will be open for some good old-fashioned human networking.

​Get tickets here.