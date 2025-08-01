Lay's Returns to Indonesia with Ultimate Chase

Lay’s has returned to Indonesia with more irresistible flavour and crunch than ever before, unveiling an unforgettable campaign that reminds people the brand is back for good.



Teaming up with Leo Indonesia, Lay’s has launched ‘Chase for Lay’s’, a film that taps into Indonesia’s biggest passion points – sports, music, movies, and get-togethers – to weave a playful story of pure craving.

A young man is savouring every bite of his Wavy Lay’s when people start to chase him. First, Dikta (Pradikta Wicaksono), one of Indonesia’s most beloved musicians, chases him right off stage; then a horde of hungry footballers stalks him across a field – there’s even an epic car chase, all for one delicious bite of Lay’s.

​Rika Sandi, marketing director at PepsiCo Indonesia, says, “We could not have asked for a more epic re-entry into Indonesia’s snack market with a film that brings the irresistible Lay’s chase to life - reminding every Indonesian that when Lay’s is around, you’ll do anything for a bite.”



​Ravi Shanker, chief creative officer at Leo Indonesia and Publicis Groupe Indonesia adds, “Indonesian consumers have more choices than ever, so we set out to say, ‘We’re back’ in the most impactful, fun and memorable way, in a style that only Lay’s can.”



‘Chase for Lay’s’ is directed by Rajay Singh of Think Tank Productions.

