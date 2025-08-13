Laurent Thevenet to Represent Publicis Groupe APAC at Content Marketing Summit 2025

​Laurent Thevenet, head of creative technology, APAC at Publicis Groupe is joining the line-up at Content Marketing Summit 2025, which takes place on 19-20th August in Seoul.



In a session called ‘Automated Imagination’, Laurent will explain how C-suite leaders are pivoting from using AI for ‘efficiency’ towards AI as a growth engine, which changes the mandate for every creator in the room.



According to Laurent, creativity is entering an era of automated imagination, where AI agents are collaborating in idea generation and execution. His session will reveal how these intelligent agents empower marketers and creatives alike – blending technology, craft and storytelling to unlock new growth.



“The idea that our primary skill as creatives is writing clever sentences into a text box is already becoming obsolete. A well-crafted prompt will always have value, but the most valuable skill is no longer ‘prompting’; it’s stepping into the role of a creative architect who orchestrates multiple AI agents. The next frontier is ‘agentic systems’ – a dialogue between architect and AI agents. This has profound implications: in a world of augmented imagination, what is our responsibility and ultimate value as an industry?” he asks.



Laurent will explain the steps creators must take to evolve into ‘creative architects’ and discuss real-world examples of agentic systems. He will also share a strategic roadmap for reshaping content marketing at the intersection of human intuition and autonomous intelligence.



Now in its 10th year, Content Marketing Summit explores the creative forces redefining storytelling, music, and entertainment on the world stage. Located in Seoul – the epicentre of the K-wave and K-content – it explores how modern marketers are finding new and innovative ways of creating engaging content. The program includes a full-day tour of Seoul’s dynamic K-content scene.



Laurent is a creative technology leader playing at the intersection of art, data and engineering. Over the last 20 years, he has delivered large-scale digital campaigns, products and physical installations across APAC and the Middle East for Nike, Uber, Google, Netflix, YouTube, Telstra, Toyota, Heineken, Honda, and many others. His work has been recognised at many regional and global award shows.

The Content Marketing Summit runs from 19-20th August in Seoul Dragon City, Korea. To see the full program, visit here.

