La Cuponera Turns Everyday Savings into Epic Highs

What happens when you combine savings, cashback, and the brands you love most? At La Cuponera, they're clear: it's a real buzz. They wanted to capture this in their new campaign, developed by the Burns agency.

The idea was born from a clear insight, extracted after multiple research sessions with loyalty program users:

“When I get rewards and save on brands I love, I get an adrenaline rush.”

This boost is activated by redeeming a simple receipt from any supermarket in the La Cuponera app, and receiving an instant refund via Bizum.

Because the high from La Cuponera is that sensation that makes everything ordinary, for a few seconds, become extraordinary. A high you don't even expect, and it adds an extra thrill to that seemingly ordinary moment, bringing you back to reality with the feeling of having experienced an epic moment.

La Cuponera allows you to save on top brands like Fairy, Ariel, Pantene, Gillette, and H&S, among many others. In addition to cashback promotions, the app offers sweepstakes, free samples, and the great advantage that its offers can be redeemed with receipts from any supermarket, regardless of the chain. This way, consumers enjoy real rewards from trusted brands, without the hassle.

Three ways to get the high

After listening to users, we found that each person expressed this high differently. From there, we came up with the idea of ​​representing it in three creative pieces, each with its own visual universe.

A driver who transforms her car into a Monster Truck after receiving cashback. A cyclist who takes off for the moon. Or someone who, while in a supermarket, ends up in the middle of an unexpected musical. Three ways of telling the same emotion, from three different sensibilities. We wanted to show the beauty that lies in these different ways of feeling.

"We wanted this campaign to be born from what our users feel when they use the app: that mix of pride in buying brands they truly value at a discount and the ultimate boost when they see they can truly trust the platform," said the La Cuponera team.

Reality + 3D = Experience

To illustrate this transition from the everyday to the 'high,' 3D visual effects were used, combined with chroma key filming, creating striking and fun transitions. The goal was clear: to exaggerate that moment of reward and show it as something almost magical, yet always recognisable.

“We love exaggerating emotions, and the high La Cuponera offers was perfect for doing so. We did what we love most: telling something simple in an epic way. A ticket, a bizum, and three stories that I wish would happen to anyone,” added Pablo Madrid, executive creative director at Burns.

This campaign not only showcases the benefits of a revamped app, but also strengthens the emotional connection with an audience that values every euro saved, especially when it's paired with products that are already part of their routine. So now you know: if you haven't felt the Cuponera rush yet, maybe it's time to download the app; or upload that ticket.

