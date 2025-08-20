LANDIA Partners with Novick Conforti for US West Coast Commercial Representation

Above: Brent Novick (right) and Matt Conforti (left)

Global production company LANDIA has added new representation in the US on the West Coast, led by Brent Novick and Matt Conforti, through Novick Conforti.

“We were drawn to LANDIA’s roster of talent for their innovation, originality, and depth of storytelling,” said Novick and Conforti. “That, along with the company’s stellar reputation across South America, Mexico, and Europe, and its ability to take jobs from shoot through post, made our decision to represent them an easy one. We’re excited to bring LANDIA on as a client and look forward to continuing to build the reputation of the directors and company throughout the region.”

Brent Novick and Matt Conforti started Novick Conforti five years ago. A fixture on the West Coast for thirty years, Brent Novick continues to represent some of the top directors and production companies in the business. With a background in PR, advertising, sales, and production, he brings a wealth of strategy and experience to every relationship. Matt Conforti has quickly established himself as a trusted resource for creative talent in the region. Based in Los Angeles, his background spans talent management, business development, and production across television and short films.

"The LA office is very happy to welcome Brent and Matt as LANDIA’s new West Coast representation for our roster of talent,” said Juan Taylor, managing director of LANDIA Los Angeles. “Their vast industry knowledge and sales experience, along with their drive to make valuable connections, build meaningful relationships, develop directors’ careers, and create impactful work, is exactly what’s needed as LANDIA continues to expand into the US market.”

LANDIA is a global, award-winning production company recognised for its powerful craft, innovation, and creative expression. Across its nine dynamic offices in the US, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, and Uruguay, LANDIA specialises in creating bi-cultural work, leveraging deep expertise in navigating and blending cross-cultural nuances to produce exceptional, globally resonant content.

