senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Kopparberg’s ‘Summer Smile’ Puts Functional Summer Spin on Grillz

23/06/2025
23
Share
Grillz-inspired, gold-plated bottle openers designed with Tuff Tooth combine fashion and function for gen z

Cider - Leading cider brand leans into gen z's love of playful style with Tuff Tooth collab to launch ‘Summer Smile’ collection, a cheeky solution to the UK’s bottle-opening blunders

Kopparberg is cracking open summer with a tongue-in-cheek twist, launching a limited-edition line of grillz-inspired bottle openers, designed in collaboration with Tuff Tooth.

Dubbed the ‘Summer Smile’ collection, the campaign taps into a growing style trend, tooth jewellery, while solving a genuine party problem. According to new research from the brand, one in five Brits admit to using their teeth to open a bottle, with nearly a quarter of them chipping a tooth in the process. Enter: custom caps that bring both bling and bite.

This latest campaign sees the brand blend fashion, function and fun - a creative move that positions Kopparberg at the heart of youth culture. The hero piece? A gold-plated ‘tooth bling’ bottle opener engraved with Kopparberg’s iconic ‘K’ and a strawberry motif, nodding to its cult-favourite Strawberry & Lime cider. The range also includes 18 custom gold-plated single caps featuring a baby blue gemstone, a subtle wink to the brand’s fast-growing alcohol-free range.

Rob Salvesen, head of marketing at Kopparberg, said, "We know our fans are always looking for the next bold summer statement - and they’re not afraid to experiment. Our ‘Summer Smile’ collection is a playful take on those moments when you're stuck without a bottle opener. Why not turn that into a fashion moment instead? These custom caps are our way of helping fans show up in style - and stay ready for whatever the night brings.”

The campaign is deeply embedded in gen z culture. Nearly half of 18–24-year-olds say they’d wear a custom cap or tooth gem purely for style, no damage needed. And if it meant covering up a chip? That number jumps to 77%. Fuelled by TikTok trends, Y2K nostalgia, and a rising demand for bold, unconventional self-expression, tooth jewellery is firmly in the spotlight.

Creative execution has been designed with virality in mind, with exclusive drops of the custom caps available to win through Kopparberg’s TikTok and Instagram channels. For those keen to get their hands (and teeth) on a set, head to @KopparbergUK.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Here Be Dragons
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Here Be Dragons
Beavertown Brewery
Flightmare
23/10/2023
Queens of the Stone Age
Beavertown
20/06/2023
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1