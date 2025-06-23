Kopparberg’s ‘Summer Smile’ Puts Functional Summer Spin on Grillz

Cider - Leading cider brand leans into gen z's love of playful style with Tuff Tooth collab to launch ‘Summer Smile’ collection, a cheeky solution to the UK’s bottle-opening blunders



Kopparberg is cracking open summer with a tongue-in-cheek twist, launching a limited-edition line of grillz-inspired bottle openers, designed in collaboration with Tuff Tooth.



Dubbed the ‘Summer Smile’ collection, the campaign taps into a growing style trend, tooth jewellery, while solving a genuine party problem. According to new research from the brand, one in five Brits admit to using their teeth to open a bottle, with nearly a quarter of them chipping a tooth in the process. Enter: custom caps that bring both bling and bite.

This latest campaign sees the brand blend fashion, function and fun - a creative move that positions Kopparberg at the heart of youth culture. The hero piece? A gold-plated ‘tooth bling’ bottle opener engraved with Kopparberg’s iconic ‘K’ and a strawberry motif, nodding to its cult-favourite Strawberry & Lime cider. The range also includes 18 custom gold-plated single caps featuring a baby blue gemstone, a subtle wink to the brand’s fast-growing alcohol-free range.



​Rob Salvesen, head of marketing at Kopparberg, said, "We know our fans are always looking for the next bold summer statement - and they’re not afraid to experiment. Our ‘Summer Smile’ collection is a playful take on those moments when you're stuck without a bottle opener. Why not turn that into a fashion moment instead? These custom caps are our way of helping fans show up in style - and stay ready for whatever the night brings.”

The campaign is deeply embedded in gen z culture. Nearly half of 18–24-year-olds say they’d wear a custom cap or tooth gem purely for style, no damage needed. And if it meant covering up a chip? That number jumps to 77%. Fuelled by TikTok trends, Y2K nostalgia, and a rising demand for bold, unconventional self-expression, tooth jewellery is firmly in the spotlight.



Creative execution has been designed with virality in mind, with exclusive drops of the custom caps available to win through Kopparberg’s TikTok and Instagram channels. For those keen to get their hands (and teeth) on a set, head to @KopparbergUK.

