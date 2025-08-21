KitKat and Spotify Team Up with Ayushmann Khurrana to Help You Break Free from Music Matrix

Nestlé KitKat has partnered with Spotify to launch an exciting new campaign – ‘Break the Loop’ – aimed at helping consumers break free from the monotony of songs they listen to all the time. The campaign featuring Bollywood icon Ayushmann Khurrana has been conceptualised and created by Leo India, bringing together two iconic brands to turn everyday music breaks into moments of discovery.

In today’s fast-paced digital world, we tend to get stuck in our routines—removing the simple joy of discovering something new, a challenge that applies to our music as well. Recognising this cultural truth, KitKat and Spotify have teamed up to break the monotony. With specially designed KitKat packs, every break becomes a playful moment of discovery. Just scan the pack to unlock personalised Spotify soundtracks created by analysing your listening behaviour and serving you fresh music you’ve never heard before.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Gopichandar Jagatheesan, director – confectionery business, Nestlé India, said, “KitKat and Spotify have partnered together to elevate your music breaks. With ‘Break the Loop’, we’re giving consumers a light-hearted, relatable reason to pause their day and refresh not just their mood, but their songs too.”

Vikram Pandey, chief creative officer, Leo, South Asia said, “Algorithms are great, until you realise they have got you stuck in a loop, leaving little room for discovery. With KitKat ‘Break the loop’, we get one of the best music algorithms - Spotify to surprise you with a playlist you haven’t heard before. This campaign gives KitKat’s ‘Have a break’ idea a whole new meaning and uses Spotify like never before.”

The campaign kicks off with a digital-first film across the YouTube and Meta platforms, supported by a multi-touchpoint rollout including outdoor media, Spotify in-app audio advertising and engaging social content.