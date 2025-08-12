Kingdom Digital Appoints Pajaree Vatcharateansagul as Head of Media

Kingdom Digital, a leading digital creative agency in Southeast Asia, has appointed Pajaree Vatcharateansagul (Mynd) as its new head of media, further strengthening the agency’s regional capabilities in integrated, full-funnel marketing.

With over eight years of experience across integrated media strategy, digital transformation, and regional campaign leadership, Mynd steps into the role to oversee Kingdom Digital’s media strategy planning and ad optimisation capabilities, and to strengthen the agency’s performance marketing and cross-channel delivery for clients across the region.

“Mynd brings the perfect blend of strategic vision, regional perspective, and hands-on media expertise,” said Ryan Ong, CEO of Kingdom Digital. “Her leadership comes at a time when our clients are looking for smarter, full-funnel solutions that combine creative excellence with media precision. Mynd’s arrival reinforces our commitment to delivering all that and more.”

This reflects a broader shift in client expectations. According to Ryan, “More clients today want us to act as growth partners, not just campaign partners. They’re asking for tighter alignment between creative and media, more proactive performance recommendations, and above all, agility—to respond to shifting consumer behaviour, competitive noise, and platform algorithms. Whether it's automation, optimisation, or localised storytelling, they're looking for partners who can connect the dots across the full journey.”

This is where Mynd’s hybrid experience shines. Having held senior roles across agency and in-house teams, she’s led integrated media strategies for brands in F&B, FMCG, automotive, and lifestyle across APAC—driving measurable business outcomes through digital innovation.

“I’m excited to join an agency that truly understands the power of integrated thinking,” said Mynd. “Kingdom Digital has already made a name for its creative work — now we can take that further by embedding media intelligence into every stage of the brand journey. Together, we’ll make creative work not just harder, but smarter.”

In her view, the greatest opportunity lies in bridging the gap between media strategy and creative execution, particularly through scalable creative production that meets the needs of each funnel stage.

“You can’t expect results if your targeting is perfect, but the creative doesn’t resonate,” she added. “With Kingdom Digital’s Digital Creative Automation (DCA), we’re able to rapidly adapt creative to match platform formats, funnel stages, and user mindsets—creating the right content for the right audience at the right moment.”

Mynd’s roadmap includes strengthening full-funnel strategy, refining campaign measurement frameworks, and building a media function that’s fast, data-informed, and regionally agile.

“Performance-driven media in 2025 is defined by adaptability, automation, and intelligence,” she said. “Success lies in embracing continuous learning, being responsive to data, and building systems that allow creativity and performance to move as one.”

With momentum building across Southeast Asia, Kingdom Digital is charting a new course where creativity, media precision, and performance-led thinking come together. Kingdom Digital’s sights are set on scaling smarter, faster, and further in 2025 and beyond.

