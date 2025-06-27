Kimihiro Takano Named Managing Director of Grey Japan

​Grey has appointed Kimihiro Takano to managing director of Grey Japan, effective 1st July 2025. Reporting to Kyoko Matsushita (CEO, WPP in Japan) and working closely with Sarah Trombetta (APAC CEO, Grey), Takano joins to accelerate growth as well as innovate and focus on delivering Famously Effective solutions for clients.

Kimihiro comes over from Wieden+Kennedy Japan, where in his last role as business director, he was responsible for the Japan and Korea markets. He has also held senior positions at PARTY, Dentsu and the Tohokushinsha Film Corporation. Kimihiro's appointment follows Masahiko Okazaki taking on a new position as executive vice president of business innovation at WPP in Japan. Takano will work with the current leadership team to ensure a seamless transition into his new role as he partners with Grey’s roster of top-tier local and international clients.

Sarah Trombetta, APAC CEO, Grey, said, “Kimi-san is a dynamic, ambitious leader who is shaping the modern face of our industry in Japan. Through his diverse experience, Kimi-san recognises the need to blend creativity with innovation to solve business challenges. This, we believe, will be critical to continue to elevate our strategic partnership with clients and brands navigating radical digitisation. Kimi-san embodies the values at the core of Grey’s culture and the WPP network, built on open minds, a spirit of collaboration and commitment to extraordinary creativity. We are excited for him to write the next chapter for Grey Japan.”

Kimihiro Takano, shared, "Grey has built an impressive track record in Japan for over 60 years, establishing itself as a truly global agency. I am honored to join Grey Japan as part of this legacy. Guided by the principle of 'Famously Effective,' our strength lies in addressing essential business challenges, driving brand growth, and creating 'Cultural Value' that propels people and society forward. I aim to deliver new value that combines the cultures of Japan and the global landscape to pioneer the next era."

With over 15 years in the industry, Kimihiro's experience spans a range of industry sectors, such as financial services, publishing, electronics, film and video production, entertainment, media, and content creation. He has led numerous local and international projects, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he managed key stakeholders like the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Japanese government, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Kimihiro's strategic leadership has added numerous international effectiveness and creative award wins for clients at Cannes Lions, Spikes Asia, LIA, AdFest, The One Show and many others.

Kimihiro's appointment reflects Grey’s broader investment in world-class leadership across its global footprint. In 2025 alone, the agency has named Elvis Li (China president, Grey), Agnes Fischer (New York CEO, Grey), Harsh Kapadia (India CCO, Grey), and Helen Rhodes (London CCO, Grey) to lead key markets, solidifying Grey’s commitment to creative excellence worldwide.

​Kyoko Matsushita, CEO of WPP in Japan, remarked, "I am truly delighted to welcome a new leader to Grey, an agency which has achieved numerous accomplishments in the Japanese market within the WPP network. I also want to express my gratitude for Masa’s leadership thus far, and I look forward to his continued contribution to the growth of WPP's business as a member of WPP’s Japan executive committee."

