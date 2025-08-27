Jukin Licensing Unveils Advanced AI Integration

​Jukin Licensing, the recognised leader in authentic, commercially cleared user-generated content (UGC), is announcing a major leap forward in UGC technology integration. The company’s new AI integration enables advertisers, their agencies, media and storytellers to unlock the full potential of Jukin’s expansive content library, the most comprehensive offering in the industry.



In an era where content discovery and speed are critical, Jukin’s AI-powered search and discovery engine is designed to surface the most relevant, high-impact UGC video clips in real time. This breakthrough technology empowers advertisers to find, license, and deploy authentic content faster and more efficiently than ever before, streamlining creative workflows and maximising campaign performance.



“With our new AI integration, Jukin Licensing is setting the standard for what’s possible in UGC-driven advertising,” said Sascha Weis, head of global licensing at Jukin Licensing. “Our customers now have unparalleled access to real, relatable stories that cut through the digital noise and resonate with audiences. In a landscape dominated by scepticism toward AI-generated content, our technology ensures that brands can harness the power of authenticity at scale.”



Jukin’s enhanced platform features a streamlined user experience, advanced filtering by genre, location, and style, and a constantly evolving AI engine that adapts to user intent and market trends. This positions Jukin Licensing as the clear leader in UGC AI integration, providing advertisers with the technology and content they need to build trust, drive engagement, and achieve measurable results.



Authenticity remains at the heart of Jukin’s offering, a core value shared by parent company Trusted Media Brands (TMB). In a world where audiences increasingly seek genuine connections, Jukin’s curated, fully cleared library of thousands of videos stands apart as the trusted source for real stories that move people, inspire action, and deliver impact.



For advertisers and agencies seeking to elevate their campaigns, Jukin Licensing is the partner of choice, combining cutting-edge technology, unrivalled content access, and a commitment to authenticity that defines the future of digital advertising.

Key Features and Benefits:

