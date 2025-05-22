Jason Alexander Tackles Anger Management Therapy for Mike’s Amazing

Back by popular demand - and with even more flavour - Mike's Amazing, the condiment brand from Chefler Foods, once again has teamed up with iconic actor and comedian Jason Alexander for the next chapter of its award-winning campaign, 'When It’s On, It’s On.'



The new campaign from Havas New York debuts just in time for Memorial Day and the height of summer grilling season, with two brand-new, laugh-out-loud spots that celebrate the power of a condiment done right. The first spot, Group Therapy, features Alexander as the leader of a chaotic anger management group therapy session - where every participant is, naturally, also played by him. The common issue driving them all to madness? The simple yet delicious Mike’s Amazing Mayonnaise. The second spot, set at a family reunion BBQ, will debut in mid-June and promises even more heart, humour, and this time, the hero - Mike’s Amazing Mustard, with Alexander playing every member of the dysfunctional family.



"I love this campaign and the collaboration of creating these characters and these spots. I'm right there and I’m still not exactly sure how they do it. Mikes truly is amazing! And I hope everyone enjoys these great condiments and our ads - even if it means enduring me in a blonde wig, press-on nails and a crop top" said Jason Alexander.

Since its founding in 2016, Mike’s Amazing has earned a loyal following as the fastest-growing condiment brand in the Northeast. Beyond the kitchen, the brand has become a staple of the sports and music worlds, proudly serving as the official mayonnaise and mustard for powerhouse teams and popular music festivals up and down the East Coast.

Rooted in a competitive spirit and an uncompromising pride in quality, Mike’s Amazing infuses that same energy into everything it does - especially its creative.

“At Mike’s Amazing, we’re driven by quality and creativity,” said Michael Leffler, founder and CEO of Mike’s Amazing/Chefler Foods. “This campaign celebrates what makes Mike’s... Mike’s - bold, unique, and fun. Jason brings that energy to life. He captures the spirit of our culture: confident, unconventional, and proudly original.”



This iteration of 'When It’s On, It’s On' continues the brand’s successful collaboration with creative agency of record Havas New York, media through Ramp97, and talent procurement led by Official Partner.

"We’re not just trying to sell products,” said Michael Kurland, chief financial officer of Mike’s Amazing. “With this campaign, we set out to showcase our brand’s personality in a fresh and memorable way that will continue to turn all our new customers into long-term brand advocates."

“From the very beginning, Mike’s Amazing challenged us to push the boundaries of food advertising,” said Josh Schildkraut, executive creative director at Havas New York. “This work reflects a brand that’s not afraid to be bold, weird, and wildly lovable - all at once.”

The campaign rolls out across broadcast, connected TV, digital platforms, and social media - just in time to elevate every summer spread.

See more work from Havas here.