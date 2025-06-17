Jamieson Vitamins Gives 100% to Every Product

Jamieson Vitamins offered a new insight into the people behind its industry-leading innovation – 100% Pure Magnesium Bisglycinate – in its latest 15-second spot.



The campaign, which marks a continuation of Jamieson’s global brand platform, ‘A New Standard in Transparency and Trust’, was directed by Matthew Barnett through Big Pig Production Company, with creative helmed by agency of record BaD Mktg.



Honing in on the importance of authenticity and transparency in healthcare marketing, the campaign, titled ‘100% Pure’, features a cast of Jamieson employees – including the company’s chief science and innovation officer John Doherty – offering consumers an insight into the teams hard at work making the products.



The campaign follows the production process of 100% Pure Magnesium Bisglycinate, from its initial formulation in the laboratory to bottling and shipping, showing the high standards of care and attention to detail that go into every bottle, underscoring the brand’s ‘Relentless Pursuit of Perfection Since 1922’.



“Our people are at the heart of everything we do,” says Eric Bentz, Jamieson’s executive vice president of global marketing. “We don’t just work here – we believe in the product, in the process, and in doing things right. That belief comes through in every frame of this campaign.”



Director Matthew commented, "Whether it's a high-concept idea or a more straightforward pitch, the goal of any spot I direct is to clearly communicate with the audience. For Jamieson, that meant being unambiguous about the quality and purity of its 100% Pure Magnesium Bisglycinate, while using real-life employees to deliver the message. In the end, we were able to establish a fun, welcoming tone that captured the heart of Jamieson's commitment to quality and purity."