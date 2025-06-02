Jameson Black Barrel Turns Father's Day Memories into AI-Generated Songs

Independent creative agency, Impero, has created a digital activation using AI, as part of a special Father’s Day campaign for Jameson Black Barrel - the premium, award-winning Irish Whiskey.

In a first for the brand, the digital activation transforms short, personal stories from customers into custom-made songs, that can be gifted on the bottle. A QR code printed on each Jameson Black Barrel gift box leads to an AI-powered song-making experience, turning customers’ ‘Remember the time when…’ stories into humorous, heartfelt tracks.

“Whether it’s a memory of your dad’s dodgy dance moves, or an unforgettable ski trip with friends, each bottle allows purchasers to create a song they can share with the gift recipient,” said Luke Martins, senior account director at Impero.

“It’s rare that a premium product and cutting-edge tech come together in a way that feels so fun and so personal. This is the kind of work that makes people smile when they receive it, and proud when they gift it,” he said.

The idea behind the campaign is that every bottle becomes a personalised, musically-driven keepsake, creating an unforgettable Father’s Day pairing with award-winning whiskey. By scanning the box, selecting a musical vibe, and recording a short voice note about their ‘someone special’, gifters can create a one-of-a-kind song. Of course, those not keen on speaking can type instead. Then, the AI does the rest, crafting a metrical, lyrical tribute that plays when the recipient scans the bottle.

Anna Kelly, head of innovation and portfolio at Jameson said, “At its heart, Jameson is about bringing people together, and this limited-edition Jameson Black Barrel Gift Box is an extension of that spirit. We set out to reimagine what a traditional whiskey gift could look like this Father’s Day. Working with Impero has given us the chance to create an industry first, that pairs our award-winning whiskey with AI-powered innovative personalisation to create an elevated gifting experience.”

“We didn’t want to make another campaign about fictional people giving gifts to other fictional people,” said Beatriz Zambrano, creative at Impero, who was behind the idea. “We wanted to make something real. This is a way to bottle that, literally.”

The product will be available on Amazon.co.uk from May and O’Briens in Ireland from June 3rd 2025.

