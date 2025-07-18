Artist and Editor Jake Oleson Signs with Leap Year

Post production studio Leap Year has welcomed Jake Oleson to its editorial roster. A long time friend and collaborator of founders Andrew Hutcheson and Charles Frank, Jake brings with him a deeply emotional and sensory-driven approach to storytelling shaped by his years of experience as a director, editor, and musician. Known for crafting work that fuses introspection with visual catharsis, Jake’s career spans branded films, experimental shorts, and immersive audio visual experiences. His projects for brands like Gatorade, Airbnb, Facebook, and P&G have earned Vimeo Staff Picks and festival recognition at SXSW, Runway ML’s AI Film Festival, and beyond.



“Jake’s the real deal, holistic artist that you always dream of working with,” shares Leap Year founder, Andrew Hutcheson. “His passion for his craft and his creative discipline are a constant inspiration. In the decade-plus that we’ve known each other, I’ve always been trying to find ways for us to collaborate more closely, so this is a deeply fulfilling moment for me personally. I can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Jake began his career as an editor, cutting his own films and early experiments during the rise of the DSLR revolution, a foundation that taught him how to build stories with rhythm and feeling. He continued to cut his teeth in the industry, where advertising became his film school, directing and editing documentaries and commercial work, often composing original music to shape the tone of each piece from the inside out. With a strong storytelling style rooted in empathy, resilience, and emotional depth, Jake’s work consistently centers the human spirit. His editorial voice is informed not only by his eye as a director but also by his sensibility as a musician.



“When Charles reached out about Leap Year, it just made sense,” shares Jake. “We’ve worked together for years and there’s a shared language between us creatively. So much of the work we’ve made, then and now, has been driven by the same desire to tell grounded, human stories that matter. What Charles, Andrew and Kira are building is so aligned with the work I care about. It’s exciting to step into this new chapter with old friends and collaborators who are really building something special.”

In addition to his commercial and editorial work, Jake has explored new creative formats that merge music, story, and cutting-edge technology. His VR film for Apple Vision Pro, 'Currents,' commissioned by Vimeo, premiered at SXSW and his recent audio visual projects, 'Given Again' and 'Flux' combine original composition with immersive visual storytelling, including collaborations with artists like RL Grime and Zayn Malik. Since joining Leap Year, Jake has already begun collaborating on high-profile projects, including a recently completed campaign set to premiere later this month.

