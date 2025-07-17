It’s Not About Better Ads, It’s About Better Placement

Image credit: Workperch via Unsplash​

The design was polished, the copy was tight, the call-to-action checked every box.



But it didn’t stop us. It didn’t make us feel anything. So we kept scrolling.

Because the truth is, performance doesn’t come from perfection.

It comes from presence. From relevance. From emotional connection.

People don’t engage with ads in isolation. They’re already immersed in content - watching a video, reading an article, catching up on their favourite show. In those moments, what they see, hear, and feel all blend together to shape their emotional state.

And that’s exactly where opportunity lives.

Reticle™ is a contextual data provider that helps advertisers align the emotional intent of their ads with placements that convey a similar emotional tone. This alignment enhances the likelihood of ads being perceived more favorably and, consequently, drives incremental brand growth.

It isn’t about chasing clicks. It’s about showing up in a way that actually lands.

By aligning your ads with the emotional tone of the content around them, we help you move beyond interruptive advertising and into something more meaningful: relevant, timely, and deeply human.

When you meet people where they are, your brand doesn’t just get noticed, it gets remembered.

