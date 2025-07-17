senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

It’s Not About Better Ads, It’s About Better Placement

17/07/2025
21
Share
The team at Reticle on scrolling past a ‘perfect’ ad and feeling nothing

Image credit: Workperch via Unsplash

The design was polished, the copy was tight, the call-to-action checked every box.

But it didn’t stop us. It didn’t make us feel anything. So we kept scrolling.

Because the truth is, performance doesn’t come from perfection.

It comes from presence. From relevance. From emotional connection.

People don’t engage with ads in isolation. They’re already immersed in content - watching a video, reading an article, catching up on their favourite show. In those moments, what they see, hear, and feel all blend together to shape their emotional state.

And that’s exactly where opportunity lives.

Reticle™ is a contextual data provider that helps advertisers align the emotional intent of their ads with placements that convey a similar emotional tone. This alignment enhances the likelihood of ads being perceived more favorably and, consequently, drives incremental brand growth. 

It isn’t about chasing clicks. It’s about showing up in a way that actually lands.

By aligning your ads with the emotional tone of the content around them, we help you move beyond interruptive advertising and into something more meaningful: relevant, timely, and deeply human.

When you meet people where they are, your brand doesn’t just get noticed, it gets remembered. 

Learn more here.

Read more from Reticle here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Reticle
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Reticle
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1