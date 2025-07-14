senckađ
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas’, Even If It’s 33 Degrees Outside

14/07/2025
The ATM Virtual team shares how they craft journeys to the South Pole without leaving the studio

At ATM Virtual, Warsaw, Poland, it has been proven that winter doesn’t need to wait for December. With LED Virtual Production, snowstorms can be summoned in July, fairy-tale castles can be built in August, and journeys to the South Pole can be undertaken without leaving the studio.

For example, in Rain X by Aggressive, the biggest challenge wasn’t just telling a winter story – it was simulating one with absolute realism. The goal was to create convincing snowfall, rainfall, and road spray inside the LED volume, while keeping the technology safe and the visuals stunning.

Achieving the right particle speed, density, and interaction with car surfaces – all while working in the LED Volume– required a tailored, research-heavy approach. Thanks to a deep R&D phase and close collaboration between our Virtual Production team and FX team, we found the perfect balance between natural physics and technical feasibility. The result? Hyper-realistic precipitation effects that look like Mother Nature — but fully controlled, predictable, and safe on set.

Winter Fairy Tale by Denise Carol was our most poetic and stylised — a cinematic journey into a magical realm where everything, from the snow to the light, had to feel dreamlike, delicate, and a little surreal. The creative goal was clear: make winter feel like wonder. The ice was sculptured to shimmer like diamonds, and snow made to drift and dance like feather-light velvet. To get there, we went deep into development of the materials in Unreal Engine, pushing the limits of shader detail, translucency, and particle simulation.

But the magic didn’t stop in the pixels —the stunt team played a key role too. Their precise, fluid movements gave the film that royal glide: characters moving through frames like they belonged to another world entirely.

Whether you’re dreaming of snow in a heatwave or chasing sunlight in the middle of winter, we’re here to build worlds that defy the weather, bend reality, and bring imagination to life — all under one roof. So go ahead — write your wildest season. We’ll make it happen.

