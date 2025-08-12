Invisible Arts Music Signs with The Cre8tors

Craig DeLeon (top left), Kit Winter (top right), Marc Altshuler (bottom left), and Jonathan Sanford (bottom right).







Invisible Arts Music (IA), the bi-coastal, majority Black- and female-owned music house known for its award-winning work across film, television, and advertising, has signed with The Cre8tors for creative talent management and production consulting.



Founded in 2024 by acclaimed composers Craig DeLeon and Jonathan Sanford, alongside seasoned music production executives Kit Winter and Marc Altshuler, Invisible Arts Music brings decades of collective experience to the art of music and sound for storytelling. The partnership with The Cre8tors reflects IA’s commitment to expanding its creative presence in the commercial and branded content landscape, while also aligning with a like-minded company focused on cultural impact and innovation.



“Invisible Arts is a studio born from both craft and conviction,” Dani Jackson-Smith, founder of The Cre8tors, says. “Their work is cinematic, their talent is undeniable, and their vision is deeply aligned with ours. We’re thrilled to welcome them to our roster.”



IA specialises in custom composition, reimagined covers, sonic branding, artist collaborations, tailored arrangements, and full-service music strategy and sound design. Its founders have contributed to projects for Netflix, AppleTV+, Prime Video, Under Armour, McDonald’s, Google, Adidas, and Stella Artois, among others, and worked alongside creative visionaries like Regina King, David E. Kelley, Jordan Peele, Jenji Kohan, Steven Spielberg, and Ben Affleck.



Founding IA Partners are:



Craig DeLeon , creative director / Clio-winning composer and former Spike Jonze protégé whose recent credits include A Man in Full (Netflix, dir. Regina King), Strange Darling (Miramax) and the Emmy-nominated ESPN+ Docuseries In The Arena: Serena Williams.



, creative director / Clio-winning composer and former Spike Jonze protégé whose recent credits include A Man in Full (Netflix, dir. Regina King), Strange Darling (Miramax) and the Emmy-nominated ESPN+ Docuseries In The Arena: Serena Williams. Jonathan Sanford , creative director / composer whose scores span National Champions (STX) and episodics for AppleTV+, Peacock, Netflix, and more.



, creative director / composer whose scores span National Champions (STX) and episodics for AppleTV+, Peacock, Netflix, and more. Kit Winter , managing director, brings over two decades of client service and production expertise from agencies and studios, including BBDO, Arnold, Human, and Squeak E. Clean.



, managing director, brings over two decades of client service and production expertise from agencies and studios, including BBDO, Arnold, Human, and Squeak E. Clean. Marc Altshuler, partner, has launched multiple creative companies and helped shape the branding strategies for some of the most respected shops in entertainment and advertising such as Human, Cartel Editing & Post, and Remedy Creative Studio.



“The Cre8tors’ commitment to diversity, creative excellence, and cultural fluency makes them the perfect partner as we expand IA’s vision,” said Jonathan Sanford.



Craig DeLeon added, “We’ve built a team with deep roots in film, TV, and branded storytelling - and this partnership will help us bring that sensibility to even more collaborators.”



With Invisible Arts now on board, The Cre8tors deepen their already genre-spanning roster of future-forward creative partners.



Led by Dani Jackson-Smith and Jenny Lumpkin, The Cre8tors represents a highly-curated selection of live-action production companies, post and audio studios, music creators, photographers, and artists who drive culture and visual storytelling forward.



“IA represents the next wave of music storytelling,” said Jenny, “they don’t just compose music - they shape the emotional core of the work.”

