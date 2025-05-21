Intuit Report Shows Shoppers Are Ditching Discount-Driven Retail

Intuit Inc., the global financial technology platform behind Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, in partnership with behavioural insights practice Canvas8, today released 'The New E-Commerce Calendar,' a global report that explores how the traditional retail calendar is being reshaped. The report draws insights from more than 9,000 surveyed shoppers across 13 countries (including more than 1,000 in the UK), supplementing this data with expert insights from six retail and behavioural science experts and reveals surprising opportunities for marketers.

A shift in global consumer behaviour became clear: 78% of the ‘moments’ that make up the New E-Commerce Calendar aren’t driven by price promotions. In fact, 7 in 10 UK shoppers believe discounts around retail calendar moments are often exaggerated. Today, shopping unfolds year-round in a rhythm of personal, cultural, and community-driven moments.

In the UK, 42% of shoppers were influenced by website product reviews to make a purchase in the last two years - the highest across all nine regions surveyed. With UK consumers not blindly following sales and instead driven more by trust, it is clear that marketing strategies should not be hinged on discounts alone. Modern marketers must acknowledge this and be agile in their approach in order to unlock year-round success.

Moments That Matter: A Shift in Shopper Mindset

The research identifies six categories of moments that make up the New E-Commerce Calendar — Sales Moments, Advocacy Moments, Celebratory Moments, Together Moments, Holiday Moments, and Entertainment Moments — and explores the emotional drivers and shopper missions behind each.

Key findings include:

Sales Moments —those created and dominated by brands and retailers—still drive engagement, but with some scepticism. The majority (58%) of UK shoppers participate in Sales Moments, and almost two-thirds (64%) don’t set a strict budget. However, 71% of UK shoppers believe the discounts offered can be exaggerated.

—those created and dominated by brands and retailers—still drive engagement, but with some scepticism. The majority (58%) of UK shoppers participate in Sales Moments, and almost two-thirds (64%) don’t set a strict budget. However, 71% of UK shoppers believe the discounts offered can be exaggerated. Celebratory Moments like Valentine’s Day and Halloween have significant emotional resonance, with 54% and 39% of shoppers, respectively, making related purchases. Interestingly, in the UK, even non-traditional shopping moments stand out, with 62% of UK shoppers having made a purchase during Easter in the last two years.

like Valentine’s Day and Halloween have significant emotional resonance, with 54% and 39% of shoppers, respectively, making related purchases. Interestingly, in the UK, even non-traditional shopping moments stand out, with 62% of UK shoppers having made a purchase during Easter in the last two years. Holiday Moments , or those that generally take place between November and the New Year, remain strong. In the UK, 63% of shoppers made a purchase during Amazon Prime Day in the last two years, 79% made a purchase during Black Friday and 65% during January Sales. But while the Christmas shopping season remains the moment when consumers have the largest propensity to spend, it is not as dominant as it once was and now accounts for just 10% of annual engagement opportunities in The New E-Commerce Calendar.

, or those that generally take place between November and the New Year, remain strong. In the UK, 63% of shoppers made a purchase during Amazon Prime Day in the last two years, 79% made a purchase during Black Friday and 65% during January Sales. But while the Christmas shopping season remains the moment when consumers have the largest propensity to spend, it is not as dominant as it once was and now accounts for just 10% of annual engagement opportunities in The New E-Commerce Calendar. Entertainment Moments — think Eurovision, the World Cup, or the Super Bowl — prompted 15% of shoppers to make purchases in the last two years. These shared experiences especially resonate with younger audiences seeking belonging and cultural connection.

Each moment can be a powerful opportunity for a brand to drive growth, and understanding the leading motivations and emotional prompts associated with each type is key to strategic success. By approaching the marketing e-commerce calendar with consideration and intention, brands can build stronger loyalty, deeper emotional connections, and long-term growth.

Turning Overwhelm into Opportunity

The marketer’s calendar has transformed into a dynamic, year-round continuum shaped by culture and community. The end-of-year Christmas rush and Boxing Day Sales now account for just 10% of annual engagement opportunities. Furthermore, 39% of shoppers worldwide are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of sales and promotions, leading 25% to actively avoid shopping during major sales events. This saturated promotional landscape presents both opportunities and challenges for brands. Navigating this environment requires careful consideration to determine the optimal timing and approach for engagement.

“Globally, consumers are engaging with brands that show up meaningfully throughout the year, whether that’s during a major cultural moment or a well-timed promotion,” said Jim Rudall, regional director, EMEA at Intuit Mailchimp. “For marketers, the challenge lies in finding the right balance—leveraging the momentum of trends without diluting your brand’s differentiators. The New E-Commerce Calendar helps brands show up at moments that truly resonate with their audiences—and do so with an eye on long-term results.”

Sometimes, it’s just as important to consider your quiet moments too - and a little restraint can work in your brand’s best interest. Dr. Jason Pallant highlights how many brands 'act out of FOMO—or fear of missing out—rather than with an actual strategy' when participating in events. He notes how quickly this can dilute brand trust and waste marketing energy. There’s value in understanding when opting out is the best option for your business—particularly when considering Sales or Entertainment Moments, where acting out of FOMO can be especially tempting for brands.

Tailoring VIP engagement to build loyalty

Crafting the right value proposition requires more than hefty discounts; the research indicates that marketers might have better luck creating exclusive experiences for their most loyal customers instead. Globally, loyalty reward perks have prompted a third (33%) of shoppers to make purchases in the last two years. This rises to 43% amongst UK shoppers - the joint-highest across all nine regions surveyed.

Segmentation plays an important role here. By identifying high-value customers—based on purchase frequency, lifetime value and engagement levels—brands can craft exclusive perks that make their best customers feel truly appreciated. This might mean giving your most engaged email subscribers early access to a sale or rewarding high spenders with discounts or free shipping. Predictive segmentation can push this further, harnessing AI to analyse behaviour and score customers on their likelihood to become high-value customers in the future.

Download the Full Report

Visit here to access the full report and further explore the findings. Regions surveyed include the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Germany, Spain, Italy, Benelux and the Nordics.

