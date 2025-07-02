Kiva.ai Rebrands to Perle with Creative Partner Lighthouse Creative

Meet Perle: An AI platform providing high quality, scalable, and cost-effective data labeling, annotation, and RLHF. They put humans front and centre and blend their expertise with innovative tech to generate better outcomes for AI models.



Six months ago, Perle was Kiva.ai - smart team, powerful tech, fuzzy brand. Their product was doing important work in AI and unstructured data, but it wasn’t breaking through. They needed clarity. They needed direction. They needed a story.

Currently, the AI space is focused on technical jargon geared toward data scientists, machine learning engineers, researchers, etc. Kiva.ai wanted to clearly convey what they do and how they’re different in a way that anyone can easily understand

Most of Kiva.ai’s competitors use the same colour palettes, voice, and tone. They wanted to differentiate themselves to attract prospective talent – employees, experts, and customers – and position themselves as a thought leader.



So, Kiva.ai partnered with Lighthouse Creative for a total rebrand, digging deep on visual presence, social media, strategy, and web design.



The new brand – Perle – is elegant, memorable, and metaphorically spot-on: something valuable, surfaced from complexity, with a visual identity to match. The rest of the brand system followed close behind: Messaging frameworks. Voice and tone. Iconography. Motion. Every detail designed to feel intelligent, accessible, and human.

