Internet’s Favourite Mum Lyn Calms Kitchen Chaos with EveryPlate Deliveries

Fuss-free meal kit delivery service, EveryPlate, has tapped the internet’s favourite mum, Lyn (aka Mel Buttle), as the face of its latest brand PR campaign.



Launched across social, influencer, earned and paid channels, EveryPlate’s Fuss Free Dinners campaign is driving buzz and engagement nationally.



Led by We Are Different, the campaign draws on new research revealing Australia’s FoodTok fondness has left our kitchens and wallets simmering with regret. Nearly half of Aussies (43%) have blown up to $200 on kitchen gizmos that are now gathering dust. One in two (47%) regret purchasing unnecessary foodie gadgets they saw online.



EveryPlate’s new Fuss Free Dinners campaign with Lyn encourages Aussies to calm the kitchen chaos with fewer utensils, fewer ingredients and fewer worries – opting for EveryPlate’s simple and delicious meals instead.

​Chloe Painter, director of brand marketing at EveryPlate, said, “Earlier this year we re-launched EveryPlate with a new mission – to deliver simple, delicious meal kits without the extra fuss, while showing up in louder, prouder, and more direct ways.

Our Fuss Free Dinners campaign brings to life the absurdity of over-complicated mealtimes. We want Aussies to realise that they don’t need all the fancy gadgets and gizmos to create a delicious dinner. With EveryPlate, they can get crowd-pleasing meals delivered to their door and cooked in just four steps – it’s mealtime with real simplicity, and something the whole family can enjoy.”



Founder and director at We Are Different, Stuart Terry, said, “The campaign is unashamedly simple – leveraging a consumer truth in a meaningfully different way with the right influencer voices and content to drive buzz and engagement across channels. Mel’s iconic Lyn character was the perfect talent for the campaign. Her humour and community is the perfect platform to position EveryPlate as the brand who makes dinnertime simple, delicious and fuss-free.”

