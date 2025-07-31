senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Internet’s Favourite Mum Lyn Calms Kitchen Chaos with EveryPlate Deliveries

31/07/2025
4
Share
We Are Different campaign encourages Aussies to get back in the kitchen with simple and delicious meals

Fuss-free meal kit delivery service, EveryPlate, has tapped the internet’s favourite mum, Lyn (aka Mel Buttle), as the face of its latest brand PR campaign.

Launched across social, influencer, earned and paid channels, EveryPlate’s Fuss Free Dinners campaign is driving buzz and engagement nationally.

Led by We Are Different, the campaign draws on new research revealing Australia’s FoodTok fondness has left our kitchens and wallets simmering with regret. Nearly half of Aussies (43%) have blown up to $200 on kitchen gizmos that are now gathering dust. One in two (47%) regret purchasing unnecessary foodie gadgets they saw online.

EveryPlate’s new Fuss Free Dinners campaign with Lyn encourages Aussies to calm the kitchen chaos with fewer utensils, fewer ingredients and fewer worries – opting for EveryPlate’s simple and delicious meals instead.

Chloe Painter, director of brand marketing at EveryPlate, said, “Earlier this year we re-launched EveryPlate with a new mission – to deliver simple, delicious meal kits without the extra fuss, while showing up in louder, prouder, and more direct ways.

Our Fuss Free Dinners campaign brings to life the absurdity of over-complicated mealtimes. We want Aussies to realise that they don’t need all the fancy gadgets and gizmos to create a delicious dinner. With EveryPlate, they can get crowd-pleasing meals delivered to their door and cooked in just four steps – it’s mealtime with real simplicity, and something the whole family can enjoy.”

Founder and director at We Are Different, Stuart Terry, said, “The campaign is unashamedly simple – leveraging a consumer truth in a meaningfully different way with the right influencer voices and content to drive buzz and engagement across channels. Mel’s iconic Lyn character was the perfect talent for the campaign. Her humour and community is the perfect platform to position EveryPlate as the brand who makes dinnertime simple, delicious and fuss-free.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from We Are Different
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from We Are Different
Fuss Free Dinners
EveryPlate
31/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1