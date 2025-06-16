In the Chicken Wrap Battle, There’s Nothing More Joyful Than a Food Fight

It’s only early June, and fireworks have already exploded onto our feeds.

We’re talking about the wrap battle—a tortilla-swaddled sequel to the chicken sandwich wars, starring Popeyes and McDonald’s.

And while, on the surface, this looks like another race to see whose social media team is most clever, the reality is far more interesting: Two brands are rolling out tried and true strategies to build and cultivate fandoms.

Both are risky. Both centre on fan joy. And by the end of summer, we could have a winner.

First, let’s review how we got here. How did the “wrap battle” come to be?

Back in December, Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to tease the return of the long-lamented Snack Wrap in 2025.

Speculation reigned over when that return would come with no answer from the brand. And suddenly on June 2, out of nowhere, Popeyes scooped the Golden Arches with its own announcement: The Louisiana-born chain (yeah you right!) dropped their own chicken wrap, and it was available immediately.

The next day, McDonald’s revealed the Snack Wrap would officially return on July 10. With that, the battle lines were drawn between two now-iconic strategies for brand fandom.

McDonald’s: Giving the Brand to the Fans

McDonald’s has spent years evolving from a top-down brand to a fan-powered one, beginning with its work around “fan truths” and since extending to:

Celebrity meals (Travis Scott, BTS, Cardi B)

Fan-created mashups

Nostalgic throwbacks

The WcDonald’s anime campaign

Each move has deepened fan investment, giving customers the feeling that they shape the brand’s culture, menu and voice.

They’ve evolved this strategy for the Snack Wrap. McDonald’s created a nostalgia-driven landing page that will drip content, including behind the scenes photos and internal emails, ahead of the launch.

Popeyes: The Underdog with Fangs

Popeyes, meanwhile, thrives on disruption. They declared the chicken sandwich wars with that legendary tweet: “y’all good?”

Their approach? Punch up at the big guy. Stir the pot. Win hearts. And as the fast food fandom has learned, it works. The chain had a hard time keeping sandwiches in stock after the launch.

They’re employing the same strategy this time around, beating McDonald’s to market (and gently mocking them about it).

Why Popeyes Might Win (Again)

We know from our Brand Joy Lab research that in moments of brand conflict, superfans often root for the underdog.

We surveyed 1,000 consumers using sports superfans as a proxy for brand fanatics. Here’s what we found:

Superfans were more than twice as likely as casual fans to participate in the original sandwich wars. There is a built-in audience for “fast feuds.”

They’re more likely to root for the underdog—whether it’s Pepsi vs. Coke, Samsung vs. Apple, or Popeyes vs. Chick-fil-A.

In our chicken sandwich study, Chick-fil-A held a 20-point lead in sandwich preference among superfans.

But when asked how the rivalry influenced their choice, the split was almost even: Half leaned toward Chick-fil-A, half toward Popeyes.

Even then, both brands were able to benefit the first time around, so the joy to be created here is not likely a zero-sum game. While Popeyes may be able to drive trial from some McDonald’s diehards, chances are many fans will sample both.

Why the Wrap Battle Matters

Cultural headwinds are blowing in favour of menu items like the Snack Wrap. Economic pressures like inflation and tariffs are steering more people to value items. Meanwhile, snacking is booming, especially among younger audiences shifting away from three square meals

And look, we aren’t exactly neutral in this fight. Popeyes, a former PETERMAYER client, remains a favourite among staff. The Louisiana-born chain has our vote—plus, it's walkable from the office.

No matter who comes out on top, the wrap battle should be a treat. Because when brands engage their fandoms in good-natured conflict, everyone eats.



