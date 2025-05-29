IPA Appoints Fern Miller and Laurence Green as Co-Chairs of Excellence Diploma in Brands

Award-winning industry pioneers, Uncharted co-founder and CSO Fern Miller and IPA director of effectiveness Laurence Green have been named as the new co-chairs of the most highly regarded IPA qualification, the Excellence Diploma in Brands.

Chosen as co-chairs for their 20+ experience in strategy and innovation as well as founding agencies and working across multiple marketing disciplines, Fern and Laurence will oversee the intensive, seven-month qualification, which opens for applications today and is a career-defining experience for strategists, planners and future agency leaders.

Designed to challenge, provoke, and expand the boundaries of brand thinking, the IPA Excellence Diploma in Brands is a unique opportunity to sharpen strategic rigor, creative bravery and leadership potential in a world increasingly shaped by complexity and change. Beginning in January, successful candidates will be assessed over the course of three modules, exposing them to world class, industry defining thinkers, writing and presentation workshops, a mentoring programme, self-motivated reading outside the classrooms and an independent “I Believe” project, which culminates in a final thesis, a 10 minute TED Style presentation and a discussion with industry luminaries on their thinking.

Laurence Green, director of effectiveness, IPA and co-chair of the IPA Excellence Diploma said, “With a reputation amongst former delegates as the ‘MBA of Brands’, the IPA’s Excellence Diploma is the gold standard for critical and future-focused thinking in the industry. Fern and I are really grateful to be building on the exceptional foundations set by Sera Holland, Amelia Torode, Nick Kendall and Stephen Woodford. I’m looking forward to working with the brightest people in our industry to shape the careers of the next generation of superstars.”

Fern Miller, co-founder and CSO, Uncharted and co-hair of the IPA Excellence Diploma said, “Chairing the IPA’s Excellence Diploma in Brands is a bit of a dream for me. I have long admired the essays and thinking that comes from the people who take part in this unique qualification, so being able to contribute to it is a real privilege. I can’t wait to see what the new breed of leaders can bring to the industry.”

Several IPA Excellence Diploma in Brands graduates have gone on to run agencies across the world, including Helen Andrews, CEO of Johannes Leonardo, Genius Steals co-founder Faris Yakob, Tom Roach, VP Brand Strategy at Jellyfish and Sam d'Amato, chief marketing officer of i love it.

​Prize winning essays from previous IPA Excellence Diploma in Brands intakes are available to read on the IPA website, where candidates can also view the full IPA Excellence Diploma in Brands syllabus and apply now.

