Hyundai KONA’s ‘Anti-Ordinary’ Campaign Celebrates Standing Out in a Sea of Sameness

Innocean Australia has launched its first joint media and creative campaign for the Hyundai KONA, 'Anti-Ordinary', focusing on the car's bold design and those who drive it.

The agency launched a media division in October 2024 with Hyundai as one of three foundation clients.​



The work takes aim at the conformity of competitor cars, showing the Hyundai KONA standing out confidently.

Directed by FINCH's Alex Roberts, the three spots centre on the relatable situation of losing your cart in a sea of identical vehicles, culminating in the protagonists effortlessly finding their Hyundai KONA -- a car that refuses to blend in.

The KONA strategy stands out in a competitive category, reframing the vehicle not just as an upgrade, but a meaningful step in expressing one's sense of individuality via their car choice.

The creative and strategic integration drives consistency, efficiency, and long-term brand equity in demonstrating the value of Innocean’s end-to-end model, centralising Hyundai’s creative, media, and CX efforts with a single partner.

Hyundai marketing GM Dominique Allen said, “The small SUV category has experienced notable growth in Australia, now eclipsing traditional smaller cars. It’s also become one of the most competitive. Building on the work we’re doing on Brand, we recognised the need for our award-winning KONA to break convention.

"This new campaign will establish its own distinct world and tone, one that resonates specifically with Australians and clearly differentiates KONA from the crowded field”.

Innocean Australia executive creative director Brendan Willenberg added, “The bold and confident styling of the Hyundai KONA demanded an equally bold and confident campaign. Truth be told, all three of these moments have happened to me, so while I’m incredibly proud of the work… I’m also quite triggered.”