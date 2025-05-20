senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Hyundai KONA’s ‘Anti-Ordinary’ Campaign Celebrates Standing Out in a Sea of Sameness

20/05/2025
410
Share
Exclusive: Directed by FINCH’s Alex Roberts, the Innocean Australia campaign turns the frustration of identical cars into an ode to individuality and Hyundai’s design edge

Innocean Australia has launched its first joint media and creative campaign for the Hyundai KONA, 'Anti-Ordinary', focusing on the car's bold design and those who drive it.

The agency launched a media division in October 2024 with Hyundai as one of three foundation clients.​

The work takes aim at the conformity of competitor cars, showing the Hyundai KONA standing out confidently.

Directed by FINCH's Alex Roberts, the three spots centre on the relatable situation of losing your cart in a sea of identical vehicles, culminating in the protagonists effortlessly finding their Hyundai KONA -- a car that refuses to blend in.

The KONA strategy stands out in a competitive category, reframing the vehicle not just as an upgrade, but a meaningful step in expressing one's sense of individuality via their car choice.

The creative and strategic integration drives consistency, efficiency, and long-term brand equity in demonstrating the value of Innocean’s end-to-end model, centralising Hyundai’s creative, media, and CX efforts with a single partner.

Hyundai marketing GM Dominique Allen said, “The small SUV category has experienced notable growth in Australia, now eclipsing traditional smaller cars. It’s also become one of the most competitive. Building on the work we’re doing on Brand, we recognised the need for our award-winning KONA to break convention.

"This new campaign will establish its own distinct world and tone, one that resonates specifically with Australians and clearly differentiates KONA from the crowded field”.

Innocean Australia executive creative director Brendan Willenberg added, “The bold and confident styling of the Hyundai KONA demanded an equally bold and confident campaign. Truth be told, all three of these moments have happened to me, so while I’m incredibly proud of the work… I’m also quite triggered.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Innocean Australia
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Innocean Australia
Exodus
Hyundai Australia
20/05/2025
Tasman Town: Kerry & Boony
Kia Australia
21/04/2025
Tasman Town: Lady Tasman
Kia Australia
21/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1