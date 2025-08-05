Man in Stream Puts Hydroelectricity on the Map with Northwest RiverPartners

Member-driven association Northwest RiverPartners brings the benefits of hydroelectricity to life through a clever commercial campaign created by agency Baldwin& and produced by Yonder. Directed by Brian Neaman, the Northwest RiverPartners films adopt the 'Man on the Street' format with an updated Man in the Stream. Full of local charm and cultural relevance, this campaign uses humour to share the vital services provided by our hydropower systems.



Nestled in the sweet spot between situational absurdity, dry humour, and naturalistic performances, an interviewer in a blazer and swim trunks takes his microphone mid-stream to speak to Northwest residents about how hydroelectricity affects their everyday lives. His interviewees include a farmer, a fish counter, and an ice cream shop owner whose humanity and candor bring a sense of levity and relatability to hydropower. From irrigation to environmental initiatives and simply keeping the lights on and the freezer running, our hydropower system is a vital component to many aspects of these people’s lives, and they are more than glad to wade into whatever (literal) waters they must to talk about these services.

Northwest RiverPartners tapped Yonder as its full-service production partner, with the nimble content studio overseeing everything from pre-production through post. Director Brian Neaman also served as editor, streamlining the creative process and working closely with Baldwin& to craft a campaign that matched the client’s vision for broad appeal. Yonder’s creative agility brought cinematic polish and a clear narrative through-line, featuring a fully developed humour-meets-edutainment tone. With deep regional roots and a uniquely versatile skill set, the team was a natural fit for the hydropower provider’s storytelling needs.

“I loved shooting in the river,” says Yonder director and editor Brian Neaman. “Any excuse to wear Aquasocks? Count me in! In all seriousness, though: Hydropower is an affordable, reliable, and responsible choice for folks in the Pacific Northwest. People are often wary of environmental solutions because they assume nature and infrastructure are at odds. But Northwest RiverPartners works with the environment, - and I was more than happy to jump in the water with the team to make this vision a reality. All in all, this was a creatively rewarding project - and hopefully, it will inspire a few changed minds.”

“We are very excited about the creativity and vibe that the Yonder and Baldwin& teams brought to this campaign,” said NW RiverPartners executive director Clark Mather. “Bringing light-hearted fun to this conversation is a cool new way to share the tremendous value that our hydropower system brings to millions of people in the Pacific Northwest and across the country.”