Huge Launches Groundbreaking Climate Video Powered by Real-Time Data

10/06/2025
On World Environment Day 2025, Huge and Climate Emergency UK debut the first-ever animated music video driven by live climate data—reigniting the conversation on climate action through GenAI, human storytelling, and environmental truth

On World Environment Day 2025, Huge has launched 'We Tried', the world’s first animated music video powered by real-time climate data. Created pro bono in partnership with Climate Emergency UK, the film reimagines the chart-topping climate anthem by activist and singer-songwriter Louise Harris, using storytelling and technology to reignite the global conversation on climate action.

Powered by Live Data, Grounded in Urgency

The video blends GenAI artistry and environmental truth, using real-time climate data to ensure the scenes are grounded in real, observable environmental changes. The animation integrates two diverse datasets—global climate change data and wildlife behaviours, including migration and habitat patterns. The result is an experience that updates every time the film is viewed.

Powered by human character design, real-time climate data and GenAI video editing, the short film follows two bluebirds building their home, only to see it destroyed by extreme weather. Each viewing reflects the planet’s current state, making the experience as dynamic and unpredictable as the crisis itself.

“I’m incredibly proud of our journey,” said Jade Tomlin, executive creative director at Huge. With combined skills and empathy we overcame numerous challenges in the making of this piece. We are honoured to have taken a moment to give our creativity in service to nature.”

Climate Action: a Creative Obligation

This project not only showcases Huge’s expertise in data-driven storytelling, illustration, GenAI animation and real-time tech integration, it demonstrates Huge’s commitment and ability to tackle global challenges with creative innovation. By combining powerful visuals with meaningful data, Huge is creating experiences designed to inform, engage, and drive change.

As Sir David Attenborough stated at the UN Summit September 24, 2020, “saving our planet is now a communications challenge.”

We Tried is rooted in that challenge. It’s a call to action that empowers the public with knowledge through compelling, tech-enabled storytelling. By pairing technology with a critical environmental message, Huge hopes to inspire more people to take the necessary steps toward saving our planet.

​View the music video and track climate data live at wetried.world

