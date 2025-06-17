senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

How M361 Turned an '80s Fitness Guru Into a Gen Z Mental Health Icon

17/06/2025
28
Share
Co-created by Cossette for M361, the campaign proves that connecting with gen z isn't about chasing trends, it's about building a world they actually want to join

In a time when countless brands try (and fail) to connect with gen z, La Lancée, a M361 strategy, is turning heads—by doing it right. With its new social strategy starring Nancy Choquette, a hilariously outdated ‘80s fitness guru brought to life on TikTok, the initiative cleverly breaks through the gen z noise without pretending to be something it's not.

As a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing public health and social innovation in Quebec, M361 helps government institutions and community organisations craft meaningful social strategies that resonate. Its latest success? The hilariously offbeat Cardio Mental Tonique Wow 2, starring Nancy Choquette, an '80s fitness relic who’s found unexpected stardom on TikTok.

Co-created with the agency Cossette and in partnership with the Gouvernement du Québec, the social push cuts through the gen z noise not by trying to speak their language, but by building an entire universe they want to explore—ironic, nostalgic, and emotionally relevant. It’s not about chasing trends. Or even language, it seems. It’s about building a world gen z actually wants to engage with.

"The power of this social strategy is in the narrative world built around Nancy Choquette," said Nadine El-Whidi, copywriter at Cossette. "Her boomer tone and outdated references makes the character feel real, sparks engagement, and generates original trends—rather than chasing fleeting ones."

The social strategy avoids all the usual “how do you do, fellow kids?” traps. Instead, it builds a rich, self-aware narrative universe—complete with Nancy’s gen z nephew, her washed-up ex Robert, and a stream of nostalgic VHS aesthetics—that organically sparked engagement:

  • Over 3 million organic views across platforms
  • Influencer collabs and memes (Citron Rose, Un potin avec ça?, le Maire de Laval)
  • Significant breakthrough in traditional media coverage
  • A strong intersectoral contribution involving over 40 active partners and provincial ministries
  • And upcoming collaborations with women’s sports teams, federations, and educational institutions, as well as additional community partners and social services organisations that may join.

Beyond the character, the strategy was simple: don’t preach, don’t pretend, and don’t force it. Present physical activity as one option—a small, accessible act of self-care that feels relevant to the stress-related experiences of gen z women.

“We didn’t want to come off as preachy. Nancy lets us be playful, while still validating what young people are going through,” said Louis Rodrigue, project lead at M361.

The result? A government-backed initiative that didn’t just “go viral” or surfed on trending sounds—it built a world gen z actually wanted to enter, with Nancy Choquette coming to life across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Cossette Quebec City
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Cossette Quebec City
Strength training
Cossette x La Lancee (M361)
17/06/2025
Astrology
Cossette x La Lancee (M361)
17/06/2025
MOVE
Cossette x La Lancee (M361)
17/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1