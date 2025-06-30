senckađ
How Always Is Helping Women Rest Easy Through Their Periods

30/06/2025
Always has teamed up with UAE delivery service Noon Minutes and Leo Burnett to tackle night time leaks and to give women the confidence to sleep through even their toughest nights

Always has launched a new campaign to spotlight a common but often unspoken challenge faced by women during their periods- the inability to sleep comfortably through the night. Built on the insight that 75% of women in the GCC wake up at night to change their pad out of fear of leaks, the campaign reframes what true overnight protection means, and what it takes to deliver it.

At the heart of the work is the Always Night XXL pad, reintroduced with a softer topsheet that’s gentler on skin, while still offering the extended back coverage and superior absorbency Always is known for. It’s a product designed to give women peace of mind through the night, no matter how they move.

But this campaign goes beyond product features. It taps into a broader emotional truth: that physical comfort and emotional confidence go hand in hand. That’s why the campaign was designed not just to tell women about Always Night XXL, but to meet them at the exact moment they need it.

As part of the activation, Always partnered with Noon Minutes - the UAE’s fastest delivery service - to ensure women could access night pads when they need them most, even at odd hours. Live across the UAE and delivering thousands of products 24/7 in under 15 minutes, Noon Minutes’ collaboration with Always blends product innovation with on-demand service to offer real support when it matters most.

“We’re not just delivering products — we’re delivering peace of mind. When you need something urgently, especially at night, waiting isn’t an option. That’s why this partnership with Always matters — it’s about showing up when it counts.” Maha Faraz, manager commercial project, Noon Minutes.

The campaign, developed by Leo Burnett Beirut, launched across social media platforms with a focus on Instagram, using short-form videos and posts to raise awareness and prompt conversation. Nora Achmaoui (@noriyanori) was brought on board as the face of the campaign. A well-known and relatable voice among women in the region, her participation helps highlight the universality of nighttime period anxiety, and the need for better solutions.

“This campaign was born from a deeply resonant truth; one that countless women experience every month but rarely speak about” said Lana Khayat, Leo Burnett. By grounding our approach in real human insight and practical value, we created something that doesn’t just connect emotionally, it delivers when it matters most. It’s a clear example of how purposeful creativity can drive both relevance and impact.”

Credits
