HomeGoods Heads Back to Campus for University Inspired Social Series

Just in time for college move in season, ELEANOR, HomeGoods and Mindshare’s new creative campaign 'Back to Campus' sets a hilarious drama within the stylish world of gen z dorm life.



This series of short, character-driven, social-first comedy films is directed by Danielle Calodney, whose social-first storytelling instincts and comedy chops are turning heads in both the ad world and pop culture.

From love triangles and mistaken identities to FaceTime drama and fashion debates, the campaign follows the dorm adventures of 'HomeGoods State University' students, navigating roommate conflicts, dating mishaps, and decorating showdowns with a playful tone.

'Back to Campus' exemplifies the new, category-defying medium engaging younger audiences. The content was built for mobile: fast-paced, episodic, and highly visual. The campaign leans into themes trending with gen z audiences and is stylistically in conversation with the ‘micro-drama boom’ referenced in recent publications like AirMail, where one-minute vertical cliff hangers drive billions in viewership.

Danielle directed six original vignettes including:

● 'Creative Differences,' a design face-off between new roommates



● 'The Blanket,' a comedy of mistaken dorm accessories



● 'The Tea,' an update on the current drama using dorm décor



Shot in Texas and produced by ELEANOR, the project features a mix of comedic performances, quick-cut editing, and stunning art direction. HomeGoods’ are effortlessly heroed in every vignette, from the use of household items to clearly 'spill the tea' to the discovery of a juicy betrayal among friends because of a HomeGoods blanket.

Danielle Calodney, who joined Eleanor for US representation this month, brings a strong track record of gen z-focused work, including Caribou Coffee’s Dream Date - a TikTok-first campaign that delivered over 740M media impressions, a 170% sales lift, and a 99.9% positive sentiment with young audiences.

“Danielle has this rare ability to build relatable characters and visual worlds that resonate deeply with online audiences,” says Sophie Gold, president of Eleanor. “She’s playful, clever, and uncompromising in her execution. This campaign is a perfect example of that.”



The 'Back to Campus' campaign is now live across digital and social platforms.

