Hessa Al Sudairy Joins Publicis Communications KSA as Executive Creative Director

10/06/2025
With over 15 years of regional experience, Hessa Al Sudairy returns to lead creative strategy, reinforcing Publicis Groupe’s commitment to creative excellence and market growth

Publicis Communications KSA, the creative hub of Publicis Groupe Middle East has announced the appointment of Hessa Al Sudairy as executive creative director. In this role, Hessa will collaborate with the Leo Burnett and Saatchi & Saatchi offices across the Kingdom to further strengthen their creative vision across a diverse and growing client portfolio.

Hessa brings over 15 years of experience in the region, with a strong track record of developing campaigns for both Saudi Arabia’s leading brands and global powerhouses. Her work spans sectors including telecom, tech, banking and finance, FMCG, and automotive, with a portfolio that features global and regional brands including Apple, stc, Almarai, Red Bull, Volkswagen, and several top financial institutions.

Bassel Kakish, chief executive officer, Publicis Groupe ME&T, said, “Hessa’s return comes at a pivotal moment for our creative ambitions in Saudi Arabia. She brings the right mix of creative leadership, market understanding, and collaborative energy that our clients value. We’re excited to have her back.”

Her creative approach combines strategic thinking with cultural relevance, and she’s known for delivering ideas that are both impactful and grounded in insight. Hessa joined Leo Burnett early in her career as a copywriter and now returns to lead the creative charge in a market that continues to evolve rapidly.

Fizo Younis, chief creative officer, Publicis Communications KSA and Egypt, said, “You’re only as good as the people you work with, and Hessa raises the bar. Her creative excellence speaks for itself, but it’s who she is as a person that makes working with her such a joy. Can’t wait to see how she leads our teams in KSA to new heights.

Commenting on her appointment Hessa said, “It’s thrilling to return to a dynamic, ever-evolving group that places integration at the heart of its offering, and to bring that to the region’s most exciting market, KSA.”

Hessa’s work has been recognised at award shows including Dubai Lynx, Loeries, Effies, WARC and D&AD, and has previously served as a juror for Dubai Lynx and the Clio Awards.

Her appointment reflects the agency’s ongoing focus on strengthening its creative leadership across the region and deepening its commitment to the Saudi market.

