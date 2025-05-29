Heineken Turns Dreaded Corporate Workshops Into Ultimate UCL Viewing Parties Across LATAM

In Latin America, where passion for the UEFA Champions League runs deep, there’s one recurring villain that fans face every season: the afternoon work meeting. With match times landing squarely during business hours, Heineken didn’t ask fans to sneak away—it mandated them to a meeting they’d never forget.

Under its platform ‘Cheers to the Real Hardcore fans’ and based on the premise that no fan should have to settle for watching matches on split screens or in silence from their office, the brand organised a surprise event where employees were invited to what was supposed to be a work training session, but turned out to be a vibrant party to watch the UEFA Champions League Semi-final.

In partnership with Red Door Agency and Atlantic New York, Heineken launched a multi-country activation known as 'Dream Team Workshop,' inviting unsuspecting employees in Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Panama to what appeared to be painfully familiar corporate team-building seminars. Think lanyards, jargon-filled presentations, and awkward icebreakers—hosted in hotel ballrooms with their bosses in on the ruse.

But just as eyes glazed over and fans began to accept their fate, the lights shifted, the Champions League anthem blared, and the walls of the workshop literally opened to reveal full-fledged Heineken viewing bars—complete with cold beers, merch, influencers, and a front-row seat to the semis. Champions League legend Roberto Carlos even made a surprise video cameo to kick the parties off.