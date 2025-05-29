senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Heineken Turns Dreaded Corporate Workshops Into Ultimate UCL Viewing Parties Across LATAM

29/05/2025
344
Share
In partnership with Red Door Agency and Atlantic New York, Heineken launched a multi-country activation known as 'Dream Team Workshop'

In Latin America, where passion for the UEFA Champions League runs deep, there’s one recurring villain that fans face every season: the afternoon work meeting. With match times landing squarely during business hours, Heineken didn’t ask fans to sneak away—it mandated them to a meeting they’d never forget.

Under its platform ‘Cheers to the Real Hardcore fans’ and based on the premise that no fan should have to settle for watching matches on split screens or in silence from their office, the brand organised a surprise event where employees were invited to what was supposed to be a work training session, but turned out to be a vibrant party to watch the UEFA Champions League Semi-final.

In partnership with Red Door Agency and Atlantic New York, Heineken launched a multi-country activation known as 'Dream Team Workshop,' inviting unsuspecting employees in Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Panama to what appeared to be painfully familiar corporate team-building seminars. Think lanyards, jargon-filled presentations, and awkward icebreakers—hosted in hotel ballrooms with their bosses in on the ruse.

But just as eyes glazed over and fans began to accept their fate, the lights shifted, the Champions League anthem blared, and the walls of the workshop literally opened to reveal full-fledged Heineken viewing bars—complete with cold beers, merch, influencers, and a front-row seat to the semis. Champions League legend Roberto Carlos even made a surprise video cameo to kick the parties off.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Atlantic
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Atlantic
The Workshop - Peru
Heineken
29/05/2025
The Workshop - Paraguay
Heineken
29/05/2025
The Workshop - Ecuador
Heineken
29/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1