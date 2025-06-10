Havas Media Network Launches Health Equity Marketplace

​Havas Media Network launches its Health Equity Marketplace, the latest addition to Meaningful Marketplaces, curated media solutions designed to drive more impactful, sustainable, and transparent connections between brands and consumers. Built in partnership with healthcare advertising technology leader DeepIntent, Health Equity Marketplace enables pharmaceutical and healthcare and modern wellness companies to effectively reach patients and healthcare providers in underserved communities across North America, including those in health deserts where access to care and coverage is limited.



The Health Equity Marketplace addresses a critical gap in healthcare marketing by providing brands with curated, brand safe, privacy-first inventory and targeting capabilities specifically designed to reach patients who may not be near a hospital or clinic, lack access to local pharmacies, or face socioeconomic barriers to healthcare. This will ensure that vital health information, including opportunities for co-pay assistance and patient support programs, reaches those who need it most.



Healthcare disparities disproportionately affect minority communities, rural populations, and underinsured patients, contributing to higher rates of illness and preventable deaths. The Health Equity Marketplace provides a solution for healthcare brands to meaningfully invest in reaching these audiences rather than allowing them to become lost in broad-based campaigns.



"Healthcare marketing has the power to save lives, but only if it reaches the right people at the right time," said Greg James, CEO of Havas Media Network, North America. "Our Health Equity Marketplace doesn't just help brands check a box; it creates a direct pathway for life-changing health information to reach patients who have been systematically underserved. This is meaningful media investment that delivers both business results and social impact."



The Health Equity Marketplace joins Havas Media Group's existing Meaningful Marketplaces, including the Social Equity Marketplace launched in 2021, which has successfully directed advertising investment to minority-owned and LGBTQ+ media properties globally. The new addition will continue to build upon the proven success of Havas Media Group's Meaningful Marketplaces framework, which has delivered exceptional results including 40% improved CTR, and 9% enhanced CPA.



DeepIntent provides the programmatic infrastructure and healthcare-specific data connections that power the Health Equity Marketplace. By leveraging real-world clinical, consumer, and geographic data along with insights from professional and patient support programs, Havas empowers its clients to deliver more meaningful, targeted care to underserved populations across the United States. The partnership ensures that curated inventory reaches the most relevant audiences while maintaining the highest standards for healthcare advertising compliance and measurement.



"The pharmaceutical industry has a responsibility to ensure that all patients, regardless of geography, income, or background – have equal access to information about treatments that could improve their lives," said Lisa Kopp Johnson, chief revenue officer at DeepIntent. "The Health Equity Marketplace represents a fundamental shift from hoping diverse patients see our messages to intentionally prioritising them. This partnership with Havas demonstrates how technology and media strategy can work together to address real-world healthcare inequities."



The Health Equity Marketplace utilises DeepIntent Outcomes , the industry's fastest omnichannel measurement solution based on clinical data, enabling brands to quantify their reach and impact within underserved communities, and provides transparency into how marketing investments are driving health equity objectives.



"We developed the Health Equity Marketplace because healthcare brands told us they wanted to do more than just talk about health equity, they wanted measurable ways to act on it," said Holly Dunn, managing partner, performance, Havas Media Network North America. "This marketplace transforms good intentions into strategic action, giving brands the tools to reach patients who have been overlooked while delivering the performance metrics that matter for business success."



See more from Havas here.