Havas Media Network Deepens Partnership with Wolverine Worldwide

19/06/2025
Agency will continue to lead media business priorities for Wolverine Worldwide’s category-leading portfolio of brands

Havas Media Network has renewed its global media agency of record partnership with Wolverine World Wide, Inc., reinforcing a collaborative relationship that supports Wolverine Worldwide’s mission to build and lead great global brands. The partnership will continue to focus on driving strategic growth across Wolverine’s category-leading portfolio, including Merrell, Saucony, Sweaty Betty, and Wolverine.

“We're honoured to provide media experiences for Wolverine Worldwide that create new business opportunities and drive impact with every buyer through our performance-based partnership model,” said Greg James, North America CEO of Havas Media Network. “Wolverine Worldwide is driven by a vision to Make. Every Day. Better. for consumers, partners, and communities, and we're thrilled to continue this work together.”

“Our brands are gaining momentum globally, and we’re proud of the disciplined execution and innovation that’s fuelling this growth,” said Brett Parent, chief strategy officer for Wolverine Worldwide. “Havas Media has been a valuable partner in helping us amplify our brand storytelling and connect with consumers in meaningful ways. This renewed partnership reflects our shared commitment to building our brands and sustained growth for our business.”

Since the partnership began, Havas Media has improved cross-channel performance through strategic consolidation, driving new users through media and achieving brand equity lifts for key brands in 2024.

Havas Media will continue to support Wolverine Worldwide’s media strategy across North America and key international markets, with a focus on hyper-local planning, community marketing, and performance optimisation. The agency has contributed to driving cross-channel performance and supported high impact campaigns such as Saucony’s 'Run as One,' Merrell’s 'Urban Hike Guide,' and Wolverine’s partnership with Jordan Davis.

This renewed partnership will also support upcoming initiatives including Saucony’s flagship store expansion in Tokyo and London, and Merrell’s continued innovation in trail and lifestyle categories.

"Building the future of consumer engagement requires partnerships based on trust. With trust as our foundation, we're creating collaborative structures through open communication and genuine business understanding," said David Fasola, managing partner of client experience for Havas Media Network. "We're committed to growing Wolverine Worldwide's brands through purposeful innovation and audience-first media experiences that connect with consumers and drive results.”

