Halo Top Ice Cream Is So Good You Don’t Have to Be

Halo Top Canada is launching a bold new campaign from Angry Butterfly, across Canada.



Since arriving in Canada in 2018, Halo Top has continued to carve out significant market share across the country with their positioning of ‘Indulgence Reimagined’ featuring a unique combination of high protein, low sugar and great taste.

“We are a disruptor in the category, and while we’ve had some great success to date, we want to have our marketing challenge traditional thinking, just as our product does,” said Anne-Marie Docherty, president, Halo Top Canada.

The work definitely builds upon this bold and disruptive approach with concepts that are created to make you look twice. The campaign was created by Angry Butterfly working alongside Brand Momentum and Bodega. Anne-Marie continues, “The campaign is a lot of fun. Let’s just say we are promoting all the good that Halo Top delivers while recognising we could all use a little ‘offset’ for moments where we’re a little less than perfect.”

With 11 flavours, made in Canada, and distribution across national banners, Halo Top is well positioned to reach Canadians from coast to coast, building upon their devoted fans who have already tried their unique offering.

The campaign went live in major markets across the country as well as digital OOH and social media that will run through the fall.

