Grupo Bimbo Makes 50 Girls' Football Dreams Come True

For the second consecutive year, Ogilvy Argentina and Grupo Bimbo, in collaboration with FC Barcelona, has brought to life a new edition of 'The Bimbo Dream.' This inspiring initiative seamlessly blends a passion for sports, equal opportunities, and healthy nutrition – fundamental pillars for the holistic development of future generations.



This year, 50 talented girls aged 10 to 13, representing 23 countries, were selected from hundreds of applicants to travel to Barcelona. They trained at the prestigious Barça Academy Clinic located within the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, truly experiencing 'The Bimbo Dream.' These aspiring young athletes had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at FC Barcelona's facilities, which included a surprise visit from Aitana Bonmatí, the current Ballon d'Or winner and a brand ambassador, who shared her inspiring journey with the girls.

"We are extremely proud to continue building 'The Bimbo Dream' through our creative efforts," stated Constanza Archain, CEO of Ogilvy Latina Sur. "For three years, we have supported this highly relevant and successful initiative as Grupo Bimbo's creative partners. We started in 2023 with an edition specifically for young Argentine girls, and over the past two years, the program has solidified its global reach. This edition is particularly special, as we have significantly expanded the call for applications to democratise access and provide more girls from different parts of the world with the opportunity to participate."

​María Luján Donaire, chief creative officer of Ogilvy Latina Sur, remarked, "When brands and ideas successfully connect and impact people's lives, our work becomes infinitely more meaningful. We are proud to say that 'The Bimbo Dream' continues to foster the growth of women's football, which fills us with pride. Designing the campaign, coordinating its implementation in each market, and then in Barcelona, presents a significant and exciting challenge for us. The campaign strongly reflects the essence of effort, passion, and teamwork. Inspiring girls worldwide to pursue their dreams of becoming professional football players is incredibly motivating, especially when it comes from a reputable brand like Bimbo, which is committed to promoting healthy eating. The testimonials you are about to see represent just the tip of the iceberg in a truly memorable experience for the lives of these 50 girls from around the globe."