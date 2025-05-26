Grey Germany Appoints Lucas Petermeier as President

​Grey Germany, part of the global Grey advertising agency, has announced the appointment of Lucas Petermeier as president, effective June 1, 2025. Based in Grey’s Hamburg studio, Lucas will report directly to Laura Maness, global CEO of Grey.

Lucas joins Grey at a pivotal moment, as Grey Germany continues to evolve while remaining a force within the global agency, delivering for top-tier clients like P&G, Haleon, Circle K, Fressnapf, WestLotto, Deichmann, and Volvo, and leading exciting new opportunities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lucas," said Laura. "His entrepreneurial spirit, holistic marketing expertise, and global perspective make him the ideal leader to guide our teams in Hamburg and Düsseldorf as we write the next chapter of Grey Germany. We are also proud of the strong bench of local talent leading Grey Germany day-to-day, who work closely with our global executive team. The Fressnapf win, secured after the prior management's departure, is a clear testament to their strength and a solid foundation upon which Lucas and the team can build."

“I’m incredibly excited to join Grey Germany at this pivotal moment and to lead, develop and grow the talented team,” said Lucas. “Grey’s famous culture of creativity and innovation creates a powerful platform for growth and progress. I look forward to partnering with our clients to create culture-shaping, impactful work that drives real business results.”

Jason Kahner, global chief client officer, added, “Lucas brings deep experience in building teams and leading transformation. His leadership will be critical as we accelerate innovation and continue delivering Famously Effective work for our clients.”

In March 2025, Grey Germany won the coveted Fressnapf Group account, becoming the lead agency for the brand communication of Europe’s largest pet supply retailer. Grey Germany’s two studios, in Hamburg and Düsseldorf, remain central to the agency’s operations, with Düsseldorf also being home to the agency’s thriving Shopper/Retail Marketing unit, led by strong local leadership and anchored by important clients like QVC.

“Grey Germany fits beautifully within our broader Grey and WPP network,” said Laura. “As a creative boutique with scale, we combine brand-building ideas with innovative tools like WPP Open, the world's most powerful AI-driven operating system for marketing, that is transforming how we create and deliver value to clients. As we move deeper into 2025 with new wins, expanded client relationships, and Lucas now on board, we’re filled with confidence and poised for smart, sustainable growth.”

