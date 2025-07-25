senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

This Short Film Captures Classic Lost Phone Feeling

25/07/2025
12
Share
Late Shift’s directing duo GoshDamn’s signature style shines in 'Lost Without You'

Directing duo GoshDamn returns with Lost Without You, a clever, polished short film that blends visual precision with emotional honesty - hallmarks of their unmistakable voice. The film is both funny and heartfelt, using sharp dialogue and considered blocking to elevate a deceptively simple premise into something wholly cinematic.

Lost Without You is a great example of what GoshDamn does best: take a slice-of-life scenario, sharpen it with style, and deliver something that stays with you long after the last frame.

“This one’s a bit more narrative-driven than some of our past work,” shares GoshDamn, “but we approached it with the same eye - thinking about how we could keep it visually tight and tonally honest while still having fun.”

“GoshDamn always finds the right balance between style and substance,” says Late Shift executive producer John Hollingsworth. “Even when they lean into comedy, there’s a level of craftsmanship that feels elevated. Lost Without You is no different - it’s smart, well-paced, and just damn good filmmaking.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Late Shift
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Late Shift
Lost Without You
GoshDamn
25/07/2025
Waterproof Boots
Dolce Vita
10/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1