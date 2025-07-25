This Short Film Captures Classic Lost Phone Feeling

Directing duo GoshDamn returns with Lost Without You, a clever, polished short film that blends visual precision with emotional honesty - hallmarks of their unmistakable voice. The film is both funny and heartfelt, using sharp dialogue and considered blocking to elevate a deceptively simple premise into something wholly cinematic.

Lost Without You is a great example of what GoshDamn does best: take a slice-of-life scenario, sharpen it with style, and deliver something that stays with you long after the last frame.

“This one’s a bit more narrative-driven than some of our past work,” shares GoshDamn, “but we approached it with the same eye - thinking about how we could keep it visually tight and tonally honest while still having fun.”



“GoshDamn always finds the right balance between style and substance,” says Late Shift executive producer John Hollingsworth. “Even when they lean into comedy, there’s a level of craftsmanship that feels elevated. Lost Without You is no different - it’s smart, well-paced, and just damn good filmmaking.”

