news
Joe Taslim Leads Google Play’s Fight for Safer Gaming

14/07/2025
DDB Group Singapore launches the Play Protector Squad, blending action, humour, and cybersecurity in a regional tournament

DDB Group Singapore and Google Play have launched ‘Play Protector Squad’ in Thailand and Indonesia, uniting gamers in a high-stakes tournament that tests their gaming chops while championing online safety habits.

The campaign ignites excitement by bringing Indonesian martial artist and action star Joe Taslim into the virtual battleground. For Joe, this is a natural fit, as his passion for gaming is as intense as his on-screen fight scenes. Famous for his roles in blockbusters like The Raid: Redemption and as the iconic Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat, his transition from a seasoned martial artist to a rookie gamer creates a compelling and often hilarious story. The campaign captures this journey, showing his genuine frustration and ultimate triumphs, offering a relatable and entertaining spectacle for all gamers.

The campaign promises not just entertainment but also an opportunity for gamers to shine as a member of Joe’s protector squad, keeping him alive and in the game. To qualify, gamers must demonstrate their prowess and safety skills in a series of gripping challenges over a six-week period. Those with the highest scores will be selected for the Play Protector Squad and join Joe for an all-expenses-paid trip to Jakarta.

Launching at the start of July, the campaign features teaser videos, celebrity influencer engagements, and a dedicated website at goo.gle/protectorsquad.

The collaboration marks the third in a series of successful campaigns to solidify Google Play as the platform of choice among savvy gamers in Southeast Asia’s increasingly competitive gaming market. The campaign leverages Google Play’s key advantage as a trusted platform that protects transactions and user data from online hacker traps, with hard-working features like two-step verification for every purchase and industry-standard data encryption for payment information.

Emphasising the campaign’s emotional foundation, Vinod Savio, CCO of DDB Group Singapore, commented, "We’re harnessing gamers' competitive spirit to build deeper connections with the brand."

Amanda Chan, product marketing manager at Google Play, added, "We’re promoting safe gaming practices amidst increasingly sophisticated scams and online dangers. With Joe Taslim on board, this is more than just a fun tournament—it's a call to action for gamers everywhere."

The campaign follows DDB’s ‘Level Up Ramadan with Google Play’ and ‘Protect Your Play’ featuring Iko Uwais.

Credits
