Goodstuff and Limited Space Bring JD’s Iconic Duffle Bag to Life

To mark JD’s largest flagship store in the world opening at the Trafford Centre in Manchester - a landmark moment for the brand in the city it calls home - Goodstuff and Limited Space have launched a bold Out-of-Home activation featuring the world’s largest 3D replica of JD’s iconic duffle bag.



With media planning led by Goodstuff, the activation was developed to embody JD’s ‘Forever Forward’ mission while marking a significant milestone for the brand.



At the heart of this activation stands the JD duffle bag - a long-standing and powerful symbol of youth identity. To bring this to life in a bold and tangible way, a giant feature of the duffle bag, measuring 4 x 4.5 meters, was unveiled outside the new flagship store, which opened last weekend. Created in partnership with leading OOH mall media specialist Limited Space, the installation serves as both a cultural beacon and a visual centrepiece - representing not just the store opening, but a defining moment in JD’s journey.



As Out-of-Home advertising increasingly shifts toward immersive brand experiences, Goodstuff identified an opportunity to create a high-impact, physical touchpoint that connects shoppers directly with the JD brand - cementing this moment as both a retail and cultural milestone.

The installation was planned, developed, and executed by Goodstuff, Talon Outdoor, Limited Space, and The Wonderworks. The activation was further amplified through a full OOH domination of the Trafford Centre, ensuring high-impact visibility and reinforcing JD’s connection with youth culture at every touchpoint. Additionally, the store opening will be featured on a cover wrap in the Metro, as well as in print and digital ad formats, maximising impact and engagement.



JD also hosted a series of high-energy activations in the weeks following the launch to celebrate the flagship opening. Usain Bolt - the fastest man alive - officially opened the store, giving fans the chance to race him in the electrifying Puma Nitro 100m Challenge. Shoppers were also able to visit the in-store Manchester adidas Originals Market, for exclusive gift-with-purchases including matcha, flowers, art prints and footwear customisation with qualifying adidas Women’s purchases.

James Air, director of group acquisitions at JD, commented, “This new store at Trafford Centre is a true statement of intent. It’s our biggest, boldest space to date – and it’s happening in the city where our journey began. This is JD at its very best: fashion-forward, community-focused, and pushing the boundaries of retail. And JD’s opening at Trafford Centre isn’t just about creating a dynamic new shopping destination - it also brings new jobs to the area, reinforcing the brand’s ongoing investment in the local communities it serves, which is at the heart of JD’s mission.”

​Jaz Hogben, planning director at Goodstuff said, "We're incredibly proud to have supported our amazing partners, JD, in celebrating this milestone - and to have helped create something truly standout in media."

Toby Fairlamb, sales director at Limited Space, commented, "We're thrilled to be part of this innovative campaign. The giant duffle bag installation is not just a visual spectacle but also a testament to the power that OOH has in bringing creative ideas to life, amplifying brand messages and engaging audiences in real time. No other medium could make this kind of impact."

