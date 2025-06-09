Goodby Silverstein & Partners Wins 'Best of Show' at 2025 AAF American Advertising Awards

A campaign from Goodby Silverstein & Partners for Cheetos ('The Other Hand') was named 'Best of Show' at the 2025 American Advertising Awards, sponsored by AAF. The winner was announced at a Gala Awards Ceremony as part of AAF’s ADMERICA annual conference held in Pittsburgh, PA. The event was hosted by Nina Parker, the Emmy-nominated television personality. Work from BYU AdLab for Crayola ('Ink Up, Wash Out') was named 'Best of Show' winner in the Student portion of the competition.



The American Advertising Awards are widely acknowledged as the largest and most representative competition of its kind. Campaigns need to advance through both local and regional levels of the three-tier competition before they can become eligible for the national prize. In all, just 51 Gold ADDYs were awarded among Professionals.



“Competition in the ADDYs gives us a chance to see how we stack up against the best in the business,” said Chris Beresford-Hill, worldwide chief creative officer at BBDO who served as the first-ever Competition Chair for this Year’s American Advertising Awards. “It’s exciting to measure our work against the industry’s top talents and learn from what others are doing. It pushes us all to elevate our game." He added, “I’m thrilled to see so much exceptional work being recognised through the ADDYs. Celebrating these achievements not only highlights our creativity but also reinforces the impact of effective advertising on our clients’ success.”



'The Other Hand' campaign notes how '99% of people eat Cheetos with their dominant hand. Using your other hand? It’s a Cheetos thing.' It’s the second time in the past three years that work for Cheetos from Goodby Silverstein & Partners has taken home 'Best of Show.'

In addition to the overall 'Bests of Show,' other notable campaigns recognised at this year’s American Advertising Awards included:

Special Judges Awards were presented to Rise and Shine & Partners for 'Supercuts Real Dumb Coupon' for Regis Corporation; Goodby Silverstein & Partners for 'Ask Dali' for the Dali Museum; and BBDO Worldwide for 'Tail Orchestra' for Pedigree



Three Mosaic ADDYs for work that exemplifies a spirit of diversity and inclusion were presented to Whiskey Design for its 'Artisan Remix Can Series' for Vine Street Brewing; Cannonball, for the 'Superhero Project' for Superhero Project; and Harris Media Company for 'When We Got the Call' for the LifeCenter Organ Donor Network



Summing up, Chris said, "Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s ADDY Awards! Your creativity and hard work exemplify the best of our industry. You’ve set the bar high for all of us!"

