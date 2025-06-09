senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Goodby Silverstein & Partners Wins 'Best of Show' at 2025 AAF American Advertising Awards

09/06/2025
56
Share
BYU AdLab for Crayola ('Ink Up, Wash Out') was named 'Best of Show' winner in the Student portion of the competition

A campaign from Goodby Silverstein & Partners for Cheetos ('The Other Hand') was named 'Best of Show' at the 2025 American Advertising Awards, sponsored by AAF. The winner was announced at a Gala Awards Ceremony as part of AAF’s ADMERICA annual conference held in Pittsburgh, PA. The event was hosted by Nina Parker, the Emmy-nominated television personality. Work from BYU AdLab for Crayola ('Ink Up, Wash Out') was named 'Best of Show' winner in the Student portion of the competition.

The American Advertising Awards are widely acknowledged as the largest and most representative competition of its kind. Campaigns need to advance through both local and regional levels of the three-tier competition before they can become eligible for the national prize. In all, just 51 Gold ADDYs were awarded among Professionals.

“Competition in the ADDYs gives us a chance to see how we stack up against the best in the business,” said Chris Beresford-Hill, worldwide chief creative officer at BBDO who served as the first-ever Competition Chair for this Year’s American Advertising Awards. “It’s exciting to measure our work against the industry’s top talents and learn from what others are doing. It pushes us all to elevate our game." He added, “I’m thrilled to see so much exceptional work being recognised through the ADDYs. Celebrating these achievements not only highlights our creativity but also reinforces the impact of effective advertising on our clients’ success.”

'The Other Hand' campaign notes how '99% of people eat Cheetos with their dominant hand. Using your other hand? It’s a Cheetos thing.' It’s the second time in the past three years that work for Cheetos from Goodby Silverstein & Partners has taken home 'Best of Show.'

In addition to the overall 'Bests of Show,' other notable campaigns recognised at this year’s American Advertising Awards included:

  • Special Judges Awards were presented to Rise and Shine & Partners for 'Supercuts Real Dumb Coupon' for Regis Corporation; Goodby Silverstein & Partners for 'Ask Dali' for the Dali Museum; and BBDO Worldwide for 'Tail Orchestra' for Pedigree
  • Three Mosaic ADDYs for work that exemplifies a spirit of diversity and inclusion were presented to Whiskey Design for its 'Artisan Remix Can Series' for Vine Street Brewing; Cannonball, for the 'Superhero Project' for Superhero Project; and Harris Media Company for 'When We Got the Call' for the LifeCenter Organ Donor Network

You can view these Special Awards, along with all of the winning work here.

Summing up, Chris said, "Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s ADDY Awards! Your creativity and hard work exemplify the best of our industry. You’ve set the bar high for all of us!"

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from American Advertising Federation
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from American Advertising Federation
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1