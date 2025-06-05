Glass Jury President KR Liu Will “Go Deeper Than the Message” This Year

As the Glass Lion celebrates its 10th anniversary at Cannes Lions this year, the category expands beyond its original mandate of gender equity to embrace a broader, and more intersectional lens, now encompassing race, disability, sexuality, and more.



At the helm of this pivotal evolution this year is KR Liu, Jury President and a powerhouse advocate for inclusive innovation. As Google’s global head of product innovation & marketing partnerships for platforms and devices, KR has spent over two decades turning lived experience into lasting change. From shaping U.S. disability policy to leading breakthrough AI-powered tools like Expressive Captions and Look to Speak, her work fuses product, policy, and storytelling to reimagine who tech is built for, and how.



A queer, disabled woman who never saw herself reflected in media growing up, KR brings a depth of perspective to this year’s judging process. As the industry pushes toward equity, she reminds us that this was never about checking boxes, and always about changing systems.





LBB> The Glass Lion turns 10 this year. How do you see the evolution of the category since its inception, and what do you think this milestone represents in terms of progress toward equitable representation?



KR> When the Glass Lion was launched in 2015, it was a bold mandate – not just to reflect the world as it is, but to challenge the systems that shape it. It started with a focus on gender equity, but the barriers we’re up against aren’t siloed. Gender, race, disability, sexuality, and class – these are intertwined. A decade in, the Glass Lion is evolving in the way our work must evolve: by acknowledging that lasting change means taking an intersectional view. For me, this milestone is not just a marker of how far we’ve come, but a reminder of the work that remains.





LBB> This year, the Glass Lion expands its scope beyond gender, to include other dimensions of inequality – race, disability, sexuality, and more. What does that shift mean to you personally, and how do you plan to guide the jury in navigating this broader lens?

KR> This expansion is deeply personal for me. I’m a queer, disabled woman – and for much of my life, those aspects of my identity were rarely, if ever, reflected authentically in advertising or media.



The shift we’re seeing this year is long overdue. It signals an understanding that inclusion can’t be an afterthought – it must be embedded from the start. I’m guiding the jury to go deeper than the message. We’re looking at how the work was made. Who it centers. Whether it’s grounded in lived experience. And if it was designed to last.





LBB> As Jury President, what are the key indicators you’ll be looking for in a winning piece of work? Is it about innovation, measurable impact, emotional power; or a balance of all three?

KR> We’re looking for work that connects user insight to product innovation to storytelling – and drives long-term impact. The work should reflect a deep understanding of the community it represents, not just in message, but in method. A great campaign doesn’t just feel good – it does good. Emotional resonance is important, but it must be matched with substance: who was involved, what systems were challenged, and what change was created.





LBB> We often talk about breaking stereotypes, but sometimes, even well-intentioned campaigns can reinforce them subtly. How do you and your jury plan to differentiate between surface-level storytelling and truly transformative work?

KR> Authenticity isn’t a buzzword – it’s a baseline. We’re paying close attention to how a story was told, who told it, and who benefited. Was the community involved in shaping the narrative? Was there care in execution? Are harmful tropes being dismantled or repackaged? Transformative work shifts perception and power – it opens doors, not just eyes. That’s what we’re looking for.





LBB> Many past Glass winners have sparked real-world change, from legislative impact to cultural shifts. In your view, what makes an idea not just 'worthy' but world-changing?

KR> World-changing ideas start with insight and follow through with action. They don’t stop at the campaign launch – they create something lasting. Whether that’s a new product, a shift in infrastructure, or a policy win, the work has to live beyond the ad. The most powerful ideas I’ve seen are the ones that connect head and heart – strategy and soul – and stay committed long after the spotlight fades.





LBB> Lastly, what advice would you give to creatives and brands who are striving to do work that drives systemic change - but are afraid of getting it wrong?

KR> Start by listening. Let lived experience guide the brief. Bring community voices into the room early – not just as consultants, but as co-creators. And if you get it wrong, take accountability and do better. This work isn’t about perfection. It’s about progress. The brands that lead in this space are the ones willing to be brave, to be uncomfortable, and to build change that lasts.

